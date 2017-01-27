Cheryl Takes Note From Kate Middleton With THIS Posh Baby Purchase

According to new pictures, Cheryl and Liam have ordered the same pram the Duchess of Cambridge used for both Princess Charlotte and Prince George.

It's speculated she is meant to give birth to her first child in just a few weeks, and it looks like Cheryl is putting the preparations in place for her baby's arrival.

According to new pictures, it looks like only the best will do as she has ordered the same pram the Duchess of Cambridge used for both Princess Charlotte and Prince George.

A van from Silver Cross was seen pulling out of her estate this week, and the prestigious buggy maker is a longtime favourite of the royal family.

Prams made by the firm can cost anywhere from £1,450, with the vintage style buggies being named after palaces such as Kensington and Balmoral.

The gorgeous prams have become somewhat of a tradition among the royal family with the likes of Prince Charles also having been pushed around by his mother, Queen Elizabeth II in the exact same model.

According to their website, the ultra-glam prams boast "a detachable body and fold-down chassis. Still hand made and hand finished in Yorkshire by skilled craftsmen, every detail of the Kensington reflects the appeal and precision of classic British design.

With all round suspension and a beautiful white cotton pram liner and mattress, the Kensington delivers classic pram comfort and ride for happy, peaceful newborns."