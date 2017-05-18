Cheryl Breaks Her Silence To Reveal What Motherhood Is REALLY Like
The new mum made a much welcomed return to social media.
Cheryl has been keeping pretty schtum since the birth of her little boy Bear, but now she has broken her two-month silence on social media to keep her fans updated about how she's been adapting to motherhood.
She made a much-welcomed return to social media to help promote her boyfriend's new single.
The singer was soon met with an influx of comments and questions from her 6.29 million followers and she carefully selected a few to respond to.
"We're all doing great thank you," she wrote. "He's amazing."
Liam and Cheryl infamously took five weeks before naming their newborn son, and it's safe to say they divided opinion when they decided to call their little boy Bear.
The unusual moniker gained ridicule and the internet soon became flooded with various memes poking fun at the power couple's odd choice of name.
Read more: Liam and Cheryl Reveal Their Top Baby Names And Its Not What You'd Expect
Now Liam, 23, has revealed that their two-month-old baby also has a middle name that is far from traditional.
Speaking to a group of One Direction fans in Boston, where he has been promoting his new solo material 'Strip That Down', the star revealed that his son's middle name is Grey.
His full title: Bear Grey Payne.
Apparently Liam also let slip that the couple have affectionately nicknamed their baby "cub".
The news comes after Liam revealed why they decided to call their son Bear – and it had nothing to do with Bear Grylls!
Read more: Cheryl and Liam Face A Huge Fine After Forgetting To Do THIS When Their Baby Was Born
Speaking about the grizzly name, the former One Direction star has reportedly admitted his son's moniker wasn't his first choice, but Cheryl was pretty keen on having a unique name.
A fan who saw Liam at a meet and greet in Chicago has revealed: "He said that he’s really into traditional names and Cheryl is really into outlandish names but he didn’t even fight about it because Cheryl was the one doing all the work."
The young singer also gushed about who the baby looks like, and insisted that Bear takes after his handsome looks.
Another fan summed it up by saying: "‘Liam also said Bear was a mini version of him with Cheryl’s eyes."
It was reported that Cheryl and Liam took five weeks to name their child because they wanted to become familiar with their baby boy before deciding on a moniker.
A source told The Sun: "They spent over a week getting to know him first before deciding..."
Most Viewed Pictures On Heart
Gallery Bare-Naked Ladies: Stars Without Makeup!
Gallery Pregnant Celebs: Comedian Kevin Hart and Wife Eniko Parrish Are Expecting!
Gallery George From 'Stuart Little' Is All Grown Up... And You Won't Believe How Hot He Is!
Gallery Top Of The Chops! Celebrity Hair Do-Overs
Gallery Jamie Dornan: Sexiest Pictures Of The Christian Grey Actor
Gallery Celebrity Weddings: Bond Director Sam Mendes Is Off The Market!
Gallery Kelly Brook's Most Gorgeous Pictures
Gallery The Most Beautiful Celebrity Wedding Dresses
Gallery The Top 25 Sexiest Men
Gallery Best Dressed Celebrity Baby Bumps: Ciara Works The Red Carpet
Gallery 10 David Beckham Quotes Straight Out Of 'Only Fools & Horses'
Recently Played Tracks
To listen live, choose your preferred station:
Stay tuned...
-
Now playing: The best feel good music
Entertainment
Corrie Drama - Ken Barlow's Attacker Will Be Revealed NEXT WEEK!
Soap's biggest whodunnit of the year is about to explode...
Channel 4 FINALLY Revealed When Bake Off's Back – And It's A Double Serving
No Mary, Mel or Sue - but 'The Great British Bake Off' is still set to get off to a massive start this year.
Tess Daly Makes A Big Strictly Come Dancing Confession On 'Lorraine'!
We all know Tess Daly, alongside Claudia Winkleman, as the face of 'Strictly Come Dancing'. But she has just made a huge confession!
Who's on the guest list for Pippa Middleton's wedding?
The final preparations are under way for Pippa Middleton's highly anticipated wedding to financier James Matthews on Saturday.
Dizzee Rascal pays tribute to man who died after being shot and stabbed
Rapper Dizzee Rascal has paid tribute to a man who died after being shot and stabbed last weekend.
Roxanne Pallett Could Head Back To Emmerdale!
The Dancing On Ice star hints she'd happily go back to her soap roots.
Jennifer Lawrence 'not going to apologise' for strip video
Actress Jennifer Lawrence has refused to apologise after a video was leaked of her dancing on a strip pole at a club.
Chris Cornell, Soundgarden and Audioslave rocker, dead at 52
Chris Cornell, who gained fame as the lead singer of the grunge rock band Soundgarden, has died aged 52.
Jay Z and Beyonce now a 'billionaire couple'
Jay Z and Beyonce's combined fortune is worth more than a billion dollars, according to Forbes.
Cannes jury chief blocks Netflix films for Palme d'Or top prize
The jury president of this year's Cannes Film Festival has announced he will only award cinema-released movies, which would exclude Netflix productions.
Michael Moore working on secret Trump documentary
Michael Moore has been secretly working on a sequel to his hit documentary Fahrenheit 9/11, aimed at Donald Trump.
Young Pope creator Sorrentino working on new series
Italian director Paolo Sorrentino is working on a follow up to the Sky Atlantic and HBO hit TV show The Young Pope.
Liam Drops A HUGE Hint That He Married Cheryl In Secret
The 23-year-old singer appeared to let slip that he and the former Girls Aloud star have taken their relationship to the next level.
Elizabeth Hurley paid damages by Mirror Group over phone hacking
Actress Elizabeth Hurley is the latest celebrity to receive damages and an apology from the Mirror Group over phone hacking.
Anton Du Beke Is Said To Be Gutted At Strictly Judge Snub
The professional dancer on the show was tipped to replace Len Goodman as a judge before it was revealed that Shirley Ballas had landed the role instead.
Legendary US Sitcom Roseanne Is Being Revived Next Year!
The hit 90s sitcom Roseanne has been revealed to be revived in 2018 with a whole new series!
Video Emoji movie crashes Cannes Film Festival party
The Emoji Movie has crashed Cannes a day before the festival opens, with a promotional stunt involving a boat and a parachute.
Jimmy Kimmel to return as Oscars host: 'If you think we screwed up this year, wait until the 90th show'
The Academy has announced Jimmy Kimmel will return as Oscars host after the 'envelopegate' scandal.
WATCH: Will Ferrell Graduated Again And Decided To Belt Out A Whitney Song!
America's favourite funnyman Will Ferrell was granted an honorary doctorate by the University of Southern California and showed his gratitude in a hilarious way.
It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia goes on 'extended hiatus'
It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia is taking an "extended hiatus" after 12 years as one of TV's most provocative sitcoms.
Harry Styles set to beat Ed Sheeran in UK charts
Former One Direction star Harry Styles is on course to beat Ed Sheeran to number one in the UK's official album chart.
These Men Followed In The Footsteps Of The 'Loose Women' Naked Photoshoot!
This bunch of brave blokes have had a go at recreating that 'Loose Women' photoshoot!
These Divas May Make The New Series Of 'The X Factor' The Most Fiery Yet
The reality TV singing contest is never short of controversy. Now speculation about who Simon Cowell will snap up as judges could see sparks fly this year.
Video Zac Efron to play 'shockingly evil' serial killer Ted Bundy
Zac Efron has been confirmed to play serial killer Ted Bundy in a new psychological thriller set for Cannes.
Harry Styles Has To Flirt His Way Into The Late Late Show!
The hunky pop star joined our favourite funnyman James Corden on his US talk show.
Hackers are blackmailing Disney over 'stolen' film
Disney chief Bob Iger has revealed the company is being held for ransom by hackers threatening to leak an unreleased movie.
BET Awards: Beyonce to compete against sister Solange
Beyonce has been nominated for seven BET Awards and will compete with her sister Solange for some of the top prizes.
Katy Perry announces new album Witness for the summer
Katy Perry has announced a new album, promising to show a different side to herself and a new sound to her music.
Game Of Thrones: Fifth new spin-off revealed
Game Of Thrones creator George R R Martin has revealed there is a fifth spin-off in the works.
REVEALED: The Identity Of The Streaker Who Invaded Eurovision
Turns out the owner of that bare bum isn't Australian at all, despite the flag he was wearing.
Comments