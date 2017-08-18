Coleen Rooney Confirms Baby Number Four After Hinting At Gender
The Rooney's are set to expand their brood with another baby as Coleen has revealed she is expecting her fourth child.
It's an exciting time in the Rooney household as Coleen has announced that she is pregnant with her fourth child.
The 31-year-old star and her footballer husband Wayne Rooney - who already have sons Kai, seven, Klay, four, and Kit, 18 months, together - are now set to expand their family with another baby.
Bursting with pride, Coleen took to Twitter to share the news with her followers, writing: "So Happy!!! .....Never denied the news, but I was always protecting it!! Had scan & all checks are fine.....Baby number 4 is on its way (sic)."
Read more: Coleen Rooney Pays Tribute To Wayne Rooney As He Leave Manchester United
Coleen's announcement comes after she sparked pregnancy rumours last month when sporting a fuller figure in her bikini on holiday, however, she denied the claims and said she had simply put on weight.
At the time the pictures were released, Coleen tweeted: "So basically....yes on holiday again...yes I've put weight on...& my kids break up earlier than most schools...not missed a day while here (sic)."
The news has everyone wondering whether Coleen will finally get the girl she has always wanted after she spoke of her desire to have a daughter.
She told new! magazine: "I can imagine having a girl. I've got a massive family so I'm around girls as well as having boys myself.
"I'm not desperate, but a girl would be nice as part of the family. It's not something I'd be upset or dwell on.
"I'm happy with the boys and I've got and plenty of friends and family who I can always treat to a nice dress."
Meanwhile, Coleen recently revealed Wayne, 31, rarely lifts a finger at home, and she's left managing the household chores.
She said: "I don't think that he uses his mind that much.
"Wayne doesn't put the rubbish out. He will put things away after himself. He's not messy, he's just... I can't rely on him to do anything.
"He forgets to do things I ask him. I'll say, 'Will you post that letter on the way to training?' A week later, the letter will still be in the car or his bag.
"He doesn't help with the housework."
Most Viewed Pictures On Heart
Gallery Bare-Naked Ladies: Stars Without Makeup!
Gallery Pregnant Celebs: Cristiano Ronaldo Is Expecting His Fourth Child!
Gallery George From 'Stuart Little' Is All Grown Up... And You Won't Believe How Hot He Is!
Gallery Top Of The Chops! Martine McCutcheon Has A Drastic New Hair Cut
Gallery Jamie Dornan: Sexiest Pictures Of The Christian Grey Actor
Gallery Celebrity Weddings: Stevie Wonder Ties The Knot To Tomeeka Bracey
Gallery Kelly Brook's Most Gorgeous Pictures
Gallery The Most Beautiful Celebrity Wedding Dresses
Gallery The Top 25 Sexiest Men
Gallery Best Dressed Celebrity Baby Bumps: Ciara Works The Red Carpet
Gallery 10 David Beckham Quotes Straight Out Of 'Only Fools & Horses'
Recently Played Tracks
To listen live, choose your preferred station:
-
The Weeknd I Feel It Coming
-
Katy Perry Firework
-
The Script Rain
Stay tuned...
-
Now playing: The best feel good music
Entertainment
Hungover Emma Bunton Shows Off Her New Tattoo She Got On Boozey Night Out In LA
Emma Bunton had a tattoo tribute to her fiancé inked on her finger while "tipsy".
WATCH: Holly Willougby, Phillip Schofield And Bradley Walsh Down Shots On Holiday Together!
They really are true besties!
Gary Barlow’s Son Looks Like A Throwback From His Take That Days And Fans Are Shocked!
Er mini-me, much?
Fans Overjoyed As Songs Of Praise Announce A Hunky New Presenter
Something tells us the news will go down a storm with the ladies, as a JLS member is slated to front the iconic British series.
Star Wars: Obi-Wan spinoff reportedly 'in the works'
A Star Wars spinoff focusing on Jedi master Obi-Wan Kenobi is reportedly in the works at Lucasfilm.
Bonnie Tyler to perform Total Eclipse during actual total eclipse
A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity has arisen to witness a phenomenon up close - while also catching a glimpse of a solar eclipse.
Elisabeth Moss says Scientology 'not at all' fundamentalist
Elisabeth Moss has defended Scientology, saying it is not "at all" like the fundamentalist regime in her new show.
HBO investigating Twitter hack in latest cyber breach
HBO is investigating a breach in their cyber security, after hackers took control of its social media accounts.
WATCH: Maisie Williams And Sophie Turner Prank GOT Fans In Latest Carpool Karaoke
They did not see that coming!
Emma Stone beats J-Law in Forbes highest-paid list
Oscar-winner Emma Stone has been named by Forbes as the highest-paid actress of the year.
Viewers Are Left In Hysterics After Spotting 'Bradley Cooper' On Bargain Hunt
Fans of the popular show had to double take when they thought they saw the 'Silver Lining's Playbook' actor appear on the daytime show.
Video Tom Cruise's broken ankle halts Mission Impossible 6 filming
Production on the latest Mission Impossible film has been halted after Tom Cruise fell and broke his ankle during a misjudged stunt.
BBC reschedules rival Great British Bake Off show to avoid clash
The BBC has accused Channel 4 of being "cynical" after it was forced to reschedule its new cooking show to avoid a clash with The Great British Bake Off.
The Gremlins Are Coming Back But Not As You Know It!
Our favourite childhood movie could look a whole lot different when the latest instalment hits the screens.
'The Great British Bake Off' Start Date Is CONFIRMED!
But it's a headache for the BBC.
Game Of Thrones episode accidentally leaked by HBO subsidiaries
The sixth episode of the new season of Game Of Thrones was briefly released ahead of schedule in a number of countries.
Video Elvis Presley: The King who never really died
Forty years after his death, Elvis Presley remains the source of many hopes and myths - but what keeps him alive is his music.
Casey Affleck says Ben won't return for The Batman
Casey Affleck said he doesn't think his brother Ben will return for another Batman film after Justice League.
Daniel Craig Finally Confirms His James Bond Future On US Chat Show!
But there's a sting in the tale.
Roman Polanski: Third woman accuses director of sexual abuse
Another woman has accused director Roman Polanski of sexually abusing her when she was 16.
Daniel Craig confirms he will play James Bond again in new 007 film Bond 25
Daniel Craig has confirmed he will play 007 for the last time in the upcoming film Bond 25.
Daniel Craig undecided on return in next James Bond film
Daniel Craig has denied rumours he signed a deal to reprise his role as secret agent James Bond.
Usher Milly Forrest impresses critics after standing in for ill soprano
It is a story that a classical singer could only dream of coming true.
Tim Roth drawn to 'anarchy and chaos' in Tin Star
Veteran actor Tim Roth says he was drawn to the "anarchy and chaos" of new cop drama Tin Star.
Cheryl Is 'Secretly Planning A Comeback' With Someone Bizarre!
Cheryl was spotted out last week at the US embassy where she was seen picking up a working visa for her upcoming trip to America.
WATCH! First X Factor Trailer Has Dropped And It's Got Us Gripped!
Simon Cowell and the judges will be back to find the nation's next big pop star when the series returns later this year.
Video Why Netflix could win the streaming war against Disney
Netflix has poached Disney's most successful showrunner in a move that could signal a shift in the balance of power.
Video Hollywood actress Salma Hayek: There are 'way too many action films'
Actress Salma Hayek has told Sky News there are "way too many action films" being made and "it's hard to find a really good one".
Four arrested in India over Game Of Thrones leak
Four people have been arrested in India for leaking an episode of Game Of Thrones before it aired in the country.
Prince's purple is now an official colour called Love Symbol #2
Prince's shade of purple has been recognised as an official colour in a tribute to the late American singer.
Comments