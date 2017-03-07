Dancing On Ice Could Be BACK On Our Screens After Three Years!
The figure skating show, hosted by Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby could be back after three years.
'Dancing on Ice' is reportedly set to make a shock return to TV.
The ITV programme, which saw celebrities learn to figure skate, was once among the most-watched shows in the UK and it is rumoured to be on channel boss Kevin Lygo's list of shows to bring back this year.
A source told The Sun newspaper: "Kevin always thought ITV axing 'Dancing on Ice' was a mistake so now the idea of bringing it back is being looked at."
"It was a smash hit, and even at its worst was still pulling in more than some of the shows currently on telly - particularly in the Sunday night slot.
"It's very early days and nothing has been commissioned just yet but it's definitely on the to-do list. A Sunday night slot would make a lot of sense."
At the peak of its popularity, 'Dancing on Ice' - which was originally hosted by Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby - attracted 13 million viewers but its audience dwindled over time and it was scrapped altogether in 2014.
However, Kevin, who was appointed as ITV's Director of Television earlier this year, claimed in 2016 that the broadcaster had made a mistaken in taking the programme off the air.
He previously said: "I think when 'Dancing On Ice' was cut, it was felt, 'oh we need to refresh, it's gone down a bit in the ratings'.
"I watched it, it was the most lovely family show and a really good feeling and distinctive and brilliantly produced, and actually I wish it had gone on a bit longer."
It's now thought that 'Dancing on Ice' could reportedly replace 'Dance Dance Dance', which is presented by Alesha Dixon.
Fingers crossed!
