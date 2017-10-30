Dancing on Ice Has Confirmed A Coronation Street Actress As It's First Contestant

30 October 2017, 16:50

Dancing on Ice

The Coronation Street actress will be swapping the cobbles for the ice rink when she boots up and tries her hand at figure skating.

Brooke Vincent has officially been confirmed as the first contestant for this year's Dancing On Ice. 

The Coronation Street actress will be swapping the cobbles for the ice rink when she boots up and tries her hand at figure skating. 

Brooke, who plays Sophie for on Corrie, will be one of 12 contestants who will be trying to impress the panel of judges, which includes Olympic skating legends Torville and Dean, TV villain Jason Gardiner in addition to new members Ashley Banjo.

The news was announced via Twitter on Monday, with Brooke taking to the social networking site shortly after to confrim the news.

Brooke said: “I love a challenge. Ice skating – what an amazing skill. Next year I can go with the girls and be like, ‘I can do this, I can do that’ and they’ll be holding onto the sides. “I’ve been trying to lose a few pounds to get in them leotards. I started my ice training on Saturday. If I get injured at least I’ll look sparkly on the way to the hospital!”

The news comes after the offical Dancing On Ice account tweeted a picture of some sizzling abs, in a bid to tease which sexy male may have signed up, with many speculating that the abs belonged to McFly star Harry Judd or rugby player Max Evans.

Meanwhile, the dream team Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby will be returning to host the show after fronting it for six years between 2006 and 2011. We can't wait!

