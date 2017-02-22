'Friends' Fans Can Now Visit Joey and Chandler's Apartment!

Yes, the annual celebration of everyone's favourite 90s sitcom is making its way back to Britain, with more iconic scenes from the hit show brought to life.

Fans of 'Friends' might want to take a seat because we have some news big enough to make Janice say, "Oh my God".

Friends Fest is coming BACK to the U.K. and this time we'll be able to step foot into Joey and Chandler's apartment!

Just like last year, geeks of the show will be able to nab a seat on the famous sofa in Central Perk and look around Monica's Moon-Dance diner.

What's more, you can nose around Monica's apartment (you'll have to be VERY clean of course) and walk through a brand new corridor that leads to Joey and Chandler's flat!

Other attractions will see fans take selfies at the gang's high school prom, and grab a drink in the newly enhanced Chick and Duck bar.

FriendsFest is coming back to the UK this summer from July 7 – September 24 and will be touring through London, Manchester, Sheffield, Cardiff, Oxfordshire and Essex.

You'll need to be quick, though!

Fans have until midnight on February 21st 2017 (that’s TODAY, guys) to sign up here for pre-sale tickets, which will be available to grab from 10 am on February 22.

