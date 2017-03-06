Gary Barlow's Old Property Will Host THIS Eastenders Stars Wedding!
The soap star, who plays Lauren Branning in the long-running soap, is planning on marrying former TOWIE star Dan Osbourne at Delamere Manor in Cheshire.
Eastenders actress Jaqueline Jossa is set to tie the knot in a property that Gary Barlow once owned.
The 24-year-old star, who plays Lauren Branning in the long-running soap, is planning on marrying former TOWIE star Dan Osbourne at Delamere Manor in Cheshire, which used to belong to the Take That star.
According to a report by The Sun, the loved-up couple - who have a two-year-old daughter Ella together - are planning a lavish bash for friends and family up north after falling in love with the sprawling estate.
It's thought that Barlow had sold the property in 2006 for a whopping £7 million, so it's unlikely that the posh venue will come cheap.
It is now only 3 days until our next Open Evening, brought to life by our ever wonderful team of trusted partners! #cocktails #canapés #floral #3daystogo Don't forget to register your interest of sitting down with our wedding planner to discuss your special day - email enquiries@delameremanor.co.uk or call 07827 997562
A source told the paper: “Jacqueline and Dan have been looking for a wedding venue for a while but nothing had really caught their eye.
“Then when they saw Delamere Manor they fell in love with it. Like any couple, they want their big day to be perfect, even if it does mean their entire families travelling from their homes in London to Cheshire."
“They are convinced that going the extra distance will be worth it and they have booked a date in July.”
The stunning manor is described on the website as the most exclusive wedding venue in Chesire.
The website adds: "Overlooking a stunning six-acre lake and set amongst rolling Cheshire countryside, this breathtaking venue, provides complete privacy, outstanding service and luxurious accommodation."
The former residence of the powerful Wilbraham family, it has six master bedrooms, private dining rooms, picture perfect gardens, a Victorian pump house and its own music rooms, where Barlow wrote some of his biggest hits.
