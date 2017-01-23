Only People With An IQ Of 141 Or More Can Solve This Quiz!
Orlando Bloom Is Swapping Acting For Teaching And Could Be Coming To YOUR School!
Hollywood actor Orlando Bloom will be teaching at one lucky school in Manchester to promote a new chain of academy schools.
'Allo 'Allo! Legend Gorden Kaye Has Passed Away Aged 75
Gorden Kaye, famous for playing Rene Artois in 'Allo 'Allo! and Bernard Butler in Coronation Street, has sadly passed away...
Razzies 2016: Zoolander 2 tops year's worst movies
Sequels, remakes and book adaptations dominate "the crop of cinematic c**p" at this year's Annual Razzie Awards.
Madonna defends blow up White House 'metaphor' at Trump march
Madonna has defended her angry anti-Trump speech at Saturday's Women's March on Washington, saying she was speaking in metaphors.
Remember X Factor's Danyl Johnson? He Could Be Our Eurovision Entry!
The acts who are competing to represent the UK at the 2017 Eurovision have been announced and Danyl Johnson is one of them! Find out who else is in the running.
Kate Hudson's Brother Responds To THOSE Brad Pitt Romance Rumours In The Funniest Way Possible
When Oliver Hudson read that his sister was supposedly dating Hollywood's most sought after bachelor, he has only one thing to say...
SPOILER: Debbie Dingle's Dramatic Return To Emmerdale Puts Her Kids In Danger
In a dramatic return to the Dales, Debbie risks the lives of her dad Caine Dingle and her ex, Pete Barton.
THIS Great British Bake Off Spin-Off Show Is Back On BBC With A New Host!
Thought you'd seen the last of GBBO-related shows on the BBC? Well, think again!
Isabelle Huppert named actress of the year in surprise twist
Isabelle Huppert has been named actress of the year at the London Critics' Circle Film Awards, in an unexpected twist.
The Killers to headline Hyde Park's BST Festival
American indie-rock band The Killers have been confirmed as the final headline act for one of UK's biggest music festivals.
Channel 4 Are About To Launch Their Most EXTREME Reality Show Yet!
Their new series is a survival show based around a plane crash and presented by an ex-SAS soldier.
Gallery Best Celebrity Pictures - 23rd January 2017
Stars attend the world premiere of T2 Transpotting, Geri Horner welcomes a baby boy and Gavin Rosedale reveals the heartbreak of his divorce.
Music video actor Ofner shot dead while filming in Australia
An actor has been shot dead in a bar in Brisbane while shooting a music video for Australian hip hop duo Bliss n Eso.
Selfies - an art form? the Saatchi Gallery thinks so
David Cameron, Barack Obama, Angela Merkel, Francois Hollande and John Kerry have all posed for selfies.
Video Trainspotting: Ewan McGregor admits he had 'bad sequel' fears
Ewan McGregor has told Sky News he was worried about tarnishing the reputation of the original Trainspotting with a bad sequel - but that all his reservations were forgotten after reading the scrip
Video From youth to middle age: Trainspotting sequel pulls into Edinburgh
Trainspotting was a seminal film of the Nineties.
Geri And Christian Horner Welcome A New Member Of The Family
Congratulations have been pouring in from the great and the good for the flame-haired star and her former F1 Team Principle hubby.
Could Harry Potter's Daniel Radcliff, Emma Watson And Rupert Grint Reprise Their Roles For THREE New Movies?!
We might not have to say goodbye to Harry, Hermione and Ron just yet...
Gemma & Chesney Feeding Venus Flytrap Kebab Leaves Coronation Street Viewers In Hysterics!
And some were snappier than others...
The Longest Lasting Married At First Sight Couple Have Split...And She's Selling Her Wedding Dress!
After only 5 months of marriage, the last remaining Married At First Sight couple have parted ways.
Sofa Essentials: Your Netflix Series And Movie Guide 2017
It's most definitely still snuggle season! With this in mind we round up some of the best shows for all the family coming to a small screen near you in 2017.
Video T2: Trainspotting sequel wins over critics
Trainspotting's long-awaited sequel T2 has won over most critics' hearts, but expectations were far from great.
Michael Greco Is Returning To Our TV Screens Soon!
The actor who we all remember as Eastenders hunk Beppe di Marco has returned to British TV!
Gyllenhaal and Chastain team up for hit video game adaptation
Jake Gyllenhaal and Jessica Chastain are set to star in a big screen adaptation of hit video game The Division.
Tilly Keeper Teases Fans With An 'Unmissable' Eastenders Plot Line For Louise Mitchell
Eastenders viewers are in for treat if actress Tilly Keeper is to be believed...
Video Watch: Singin' In The Rain Gets A Enchanting La La Land Makeover In This Musical Mashup
If this video doesn't make you feel like dancing then we don't know what will?
Gallery Are They Or Aren't They?: Latest Celebrity Stories
A round up of all the latest celebrity rumours and gossip! From Amal Clooney's pregnancy rumours to a ring spotted on Gigi Hadid's ring finger...
Video Gorillaz return from captivity with Hallelujah Money
Gorillaz have returned from a five-year hiatus with a new song titled Hallelujah Money, warning of 'dark times' ahead.
Alexander Armstrong Got A Shock When HE Was One Of The Answers On The Show!
After over 100 episodes of the quiz show, this is the first time he has been a pointless answer!
Louis Tomlinson Splits From Girlfriend One Month After His Mother's Death
Louis Tomlinson has called it a day on his year-long-relationship with American actress Danielle Campbell, just weeks after he buried his mother, Johannah Deakin.
