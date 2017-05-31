Alesha Dixon Nearly Fluffs 8-Year-Old's Magic Trick As BGT Semi's Heat Up

Play Issy Simpson’s magic makes it a night to remember | Semi-Final 2 | Britain’s Got Talent 2017 03:44

The young magician, who has been dubbed the real-life Hermione Granger, has been a strong favourite throughout the competition after dazzling the judges with her magic.

After a string of mishaps this week, Britain's Got Talent narrowly escaped another awkward blunder when Alesha Dixon nearly ruined 8-year-old Issy Simpson's magic trick.

Tuesday night saw Issy make another great impression on the viewers at home, with her mind-boggling act in which she asked the BGT judges to share a series of seemingly unrelated answers to questions, such as "Who is a very famous and beloved celebrity?" to "What change do you have in your pocket?"

For Alesha however, Issy requested that she pick a seemingly random number from a bag.

The young Harry Potter fan then revealed she had already written the answers to their questions prior to the show, in a dazzling show of telepathy.

Hilariously, Alesha's "randomly selected number" read 30,517, Dixon accidentally read aloud the number 30,515 - potentially ruining Issy's trick in the process.

Thankfully, Issy corrected Dixon's reading and was able to wow millions with her magical talents once again.

Fortunately, Alesha's awkward blunder didn't harm Issy's shot at the finals, as she and fellow magician Matt Edwards will go through to the live finale on Saturday night.



