James Corden Is Set To Take Ed Sheeran For A Spin In Carpool Karaoke!
Until now, the popular chat show has been filmed in Los Angeles, but the programme will be given a British spin when it comes to the UK for a special series.
James Corden is set to bring the Late Late Show to the UK next week, and a star-studded line-up has been revealed.
It's thought the programme will be given a British spin, with its popular musical and comedy segments starring all British talent, including a brand new Carpool Karaoke with Ed Sheeran!
Ed will also be joined by former One Direction star Harry Styles, who recently starred as Corden's co-host in the last few episodes of the LA-recorded show.
Until now, the popular chat show has been filmed in Los Angeles, but the former Gavin and Stacey star will give Brits the Late Late Show experience for three special episodes filmed in London.
WATCH: James Corden Plays The Emoji Game With Emma Bunton
Nicole Kidman, Emily Blunt, Jennifer Hudson, David Beckham, Tom Cruise, Game Of Thrones' Kit Harington, Sir Ben Kingsley, Russell Brand and boxer Anthony Joshua will also feature in the UK editions of the show when it comes to the capital.
It looks like we don't have long to wait either, as the episodes will be broadcast on Sky 1 on 7-9 June.
"I was already so excited about James bringing The Late Late Show to London, but the team have assembled an all-star line-up beyond my wildest dreams for our three very special episodes," said Sky1 director Adam MacDonald.
The Late Late Show has been going from strength to strength since it's inception in March 2015.
It now holds the YouTube record for the most-watched late-night clip for Adele's Carpool Karaoke, which has had more than 158 million views.
What's more, the show's YouTube channel has amassed more than 10 million subscribers and nearly 3 billion total views!
