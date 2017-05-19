James Corden and Harry Styles act out Titanic In Hilarious Carpool Karaoke
The One Direction star is continuing to assert himself as a solo star, and what better way to do that than by appearing in his VERY own carpool?
After what’s been an action-packed week for our new favourite duo, Harry Styles has ended his co-hosting stint on The Late Late Show w ith a cracking 'Carpool Karaoke' with James Corden.
Harry may only be 23-year-old but he makes us all swoon with his charisma, and incredible voice as the pair belt out his solo tracks ’Sign Of The Times’ and ‘Sweet Creature’.
It’s not long before Harry and James are up to their usual tricks with the pair deciding to swap a range of ridiculous outfits.
At one point, Corden attempts to pull of a slinky gold t-shirt and a fishnet vest which barley covered up his modesty. Outside of their pitch-perfect harmonising, the pair decided to show off their acting skills with budding movie star Styles reenacting some of Hollywood’s most iconic movie scenes.
Among the most hilarious was a romantic scene between Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant in Notting Hill, with Harry attempting his best Roberts impression.
Next up was Titanic, as Harry implored James to draw him like one of his french girls, which left us cackling into our cuppa.
Their piece de resistance of course came as they did a karaoke duet of Harry’s favourite karaoke song – 'Endless Love' by Diana Ross and Lionel Ritchie.
We think we love Harry just that little bit more now!
