James Corden Says THIS A-Lister Is The Rudest Celebrity He's EVER Met
Turns out James Corden doesn't like everyone as he revealed the name of this impolite celebrity.
James Corden might be just about the most popular man in Hollywood right now, but it seems he doesn't get on with everyone.
According to the 'Late Late Show' host, Pierce Brosnan is the rudest celebrity he's ever met.
OUCH!
The 38-year-old comedian described the 63-year-old actor as a "rude man" after the 'Die Another Day' actor pushed him at a U2 concert and then failed to even acknowledge him.
In a game of 'Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts' with Khloe Kardashian on his late night chat show, the programme's host was asked to name a famous person who was impolite to him or risk having to drink bird saliva as a forfeit.
"There was someone. But I don't know if we're going to try and book him on the show," James said in a bid to remain impartial.
However he soon found himself squirming over the idea of drinking the vile substance, as he cringed: "I don't know if I can drink it."
Khloe urged James to "screw him" and not invite the mystery person onto his show if he was disrespectful, but to name and shame instead.
What a devil!
She argued: "Why would you want to book him if he's rude. Screw him, and tell us the name."
To which James blurted out: "Piers Brosnan. I don't think he's a rude man, he just happened to be [to me]."
He continued: "I went to see U2 and I was there with my friend Louis and his wife, and my wife, and Pierce Brosnan was with some friends and they left halfway through the gig to go off, and we left the space [for them]. And then they had been gone quite a long and Bono was like right there on this sort of big runway in the middle of the show.
"So me and my wife moved into this area, and literally, I've never felt anything like it, this arm went on here and just pushed me out the way. And I looked at him, and he didn't even glance at me and he just moved back into his area. Maybe he's just a bit f***ing rude."
However, when James was asked to reveal the guest with the worst vocals on 'Carpool Karaoke', he opted out and decided to munch on chicken feet instead. He said, "I just think it's so unfair to answer this. I mean I could tell you who it is," before nibbling into the clawed talons.
Oh James you are full of secrets! Please tell.
To listen live, choose your preferred location:
