Justin Timberlake Will Reunite With N*Sync For THIS Special Occasion

*NSYNC are planning to reunite to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Lance Bass claims he and former bandmates Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick and Joey Fatone will all be there to celebrate the special honour later this year.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight,' the 37-year-old star said: "We'll all be there! We just have to decide on a date. We're terrible at planning things."

The 'Gone' hitmakers haven't recorded music or performed together since announcing a "temporary hiatus" in 2002, but remain friendly and attended the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards together.

However, Lance hit back at Justin's recent suggestions that he quit the band to focus on his solo career because he felt like he "cared more about the music than some of the other people in the group."

Asked about the 'Mirrors' hitmaker's comments, he said: "I mean, I don't think it's true. Obviously, we cared about the music, but I understand where he's coming from for sure.

"At the height of *NSYNC, it was crazy. I mean, you're getting pulled in so many directions and you do feel like you're not in control anymore."

Lance believes fatherhood has changed Justin, who has 22-month-old son Silas with wife Jessica Biel, and he's much happier.

He said: "I've never seen him happier. [He's] so in love with his family.

"I think having a kid completely changes you. You go from being very selfish about your life, and it's all you really know until you have a family, and then there's this little person that's your life now."

"So, you put everything into that little person. It changes everyone and I've seen a change in him. He's just so happy."