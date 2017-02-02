Kate Bosworth, Millie Mackintosh and More Party at the InStyle EE Rising Star Party

The industry's brightest stars made an appearance at the InStyle EE Rising Star party on Wednesday night.

The BAFTAS is just around the corner and with just over week to go until the official ceremony, the stars stepped out in full force to attend the InStyle EE Rising Star party in London on Wednesday night.

Taking place in soon-to-be-opened The Ivy Brasserie, starlets such as Kate Bosworth, Millie Mackintosh and Luke Pasqualino guzzled down champagne, cocktails and tasty canapés at the glitzy do in celebration of the EE Rising Star nominees.

The coveted award recognises young actors who have demonstrated exceptional talent and are touted as the "one's to watch" this year.

Among the nominees are Tom Holland, Ruth Nega and Anya Taylor-Joy, with the winner of the gong to announced when the BAFTAS takes place next Sunday 12th February.

It's the only award where the public vote who wins, and there is still a chance to vote at www.ee.co.uk/BAFTA.

The party comes after news that Will Poulter had joined the panel, after winning the coveted award himself in 2014.

The British actor, who most recently starred alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in The Revenant, headed up the panel along with a number of industry names and experts to help choose who was worthy of being shortlisted for the gong.

Past recipients of the Rising Star Award have included, James McAvoy, Juno Temple, Tom Hardy, Kristen Stewart, Noel Clarke, Jack O’Connell and last year’s winner John Boyega.