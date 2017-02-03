It's Heartbreak For Kylie Minogue As She Calls Off Her Engagement
Kylie and Joshua made a stunning couple, and they enjoyed a whirlwind romance after meeting on the set of U.S TV show 'Galant' in 2015.
Kylie Minogue has been left "devastated" after calling off her engagement to finance Joshua Sasse.
It's reported the 'Spinning Around' hitmaker broke up with British actor due to suspicions he had been unfaithful.
According to The Sun newspaper, Kylie finds it "hard to trust him" and has forced him to leave her West London home.
What's more, the 48-year-old singer has now removed the stunning diamond engagement ring he gave her from her finger.
A source told the newspaper: "She is absolutely devastated, totally heartbroken. She really believed he was The One. But she no longer trusts him."
At the centre of the infidelity rumours is actress Marta Milans, who the paper claims to have struck up a bond with Kylie's beau while filming U.S. drama series 'No Tomorrow' in Canada last year.
It's thought Kylie's friends and family are now gathering around her and encouraging her to "be strong" following the heartbreak.
“After getting engaged she should have been on top of the world but it’s never been smooth sailing." The source continued.
“Everyone is so upset for Kylie but her close friends and family really want her to get through this and stay strong.”
Heart.co.uk has contacted Kylie's representatives for comment.
They became an item soon after, with the handsome actor popping the question just months after during a romantic holiday in 2016.
The couple vowed not to wed until same-sex marriage was legal in Australia, and Kylie recently revealed she would be willing to drop her famous last name in favour of his moniker when they say "I Do".
Just last year, Joshua couldn't stop gushing about Kylie, admitting that the pair had incredible sexual chemistry.
He said last August: "I know I’m in love when I don’t want to be anywhere else but with her.”
He added: “As anyone who has met her will attest, she is just the most unbelievable bundle of joy. It’s magic, it’s excitement and joy and sex."
“It’s feeling like you are alive with someone else and for me, it’s someone else who really makes me feel like I am alive every day.”
