Madonna,58, Could Expand Her Family With TWO New Babies
The 58-year-old singer will be adding twin girls to her brood.
Madonna is thought to be expanding her family by two, as she has been granted permission to adopt four-year-old twin girls.
The 'Material Girl' hitmaker, who denied last month she had made a bid to take on the care of two kids from Malawi, has been told she is free to take little Esther and Stella back to the US after being granted an adoption order by the Malawi High Court.
However, the 58-year-old star also has children Lourdes, 20, and Rocco, 18, as well as David, 11, and Mercy, also 11, who were both adopted from the African nation - will have a close eye kept on her by the court for a year before the adoption process can be finalised, and she had to submit a full home study to authorities.
Read more: Janet Jackson, 50, Welcomes Her First Child And The Names Is So Cute!
Judiciary spokesperson Mbenga Mvula confirmed the news with a statement after the proceedings had closed.
"Today the High Court made a ruling that she should go ahead and adopt the two children," she said.
"Within a year she should provide us with a home survey report which the court has ordered her to provide."
Read more: Geri Horner, 44, Shares A Snap Of Her Gorgeous Baby Boy!
It seems that Madonna was overjoyed by the good news, and according to MailOnline was seen smiling after the court's ruling, however the representatives said they could not provide any details on the children.
The news comes after Lucy Bandazi, a spokeswoman for the Ministry of Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare, previously revealed that Madonna had submitted paperwork to adopt the twin girls.
While the spokesperson couldn't disclose the children's identities it's claimed the girls have been in an orphanage for two years.
According to the spokesperson, Madonna will not be getting any special treatment when it comes to the lengthy adoption process.
She previously said: "All the necessary paperwork is before the High Court and they will make the ultimate decision if the adoption can go ahead.
"We will look at her financial situation and her social situation. There will be a lot of factors that are taken into consideration.
"Just because she is famous it does not mean procedures will be overlooked.
"The judge will take into consideration all her social factors, such as where she will live and where the children will be brought up."
Following the adoption reports last month, Madonna insisted she was in Malawi just to check up on the work carried out by her Raising Malawi charity.
She said in a statement: "I am in Malawi to check on the children's hospital in Blantyre and my other work with Raising Malawi and then heading home.
"The rumours of an adoption process are untrue."
Either way, we hope everything goes smoothly and those adorable girls get a nice home!
