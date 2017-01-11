Stars Bid Obama Farewell As He Sheds A Tear During Emotional Final Speech
Farewell Address to the American People
51:26
The outpouring of support from Hollywood's biggest stars came flooding in as they waved goodbye to their President.
Ellen DeGeneres lead a string of American stars who took to Twitter to bid farewell to their President, Barack Obama.
The soon-to-be former Commander-In-Chief returned to his hometown of Chicago, Illinois, to deliver his final address with a heart-wrenching speech which bought audience members to tears.
The President was overwhelmed with emotion as he delivered his final address (Getty)
During the 50-minute discourse, his 18-year-old daughter Malia was pictured looking overwhelmed with emotion as she sat next to her mother and First Lady Michelle Obama who watched on from the crowd.
It appeared the reality of his last address in office became too much, as the President was visibly overcome with emotion and was pictured shedding a tear from his eye as he paid tribute to his wife, who he claimed made the role of First Lady her own with "grace and with grit and with style."
Following the speech a number of stars flooded Twitter with tributes in which they thanked him for the eight-year term he served as President and their sadness at his upcoming departure from the White House.
'Roar' hitmaker, Katy Perry expressed her emotions with two prayer hand emojis, before acknowledging Barack's tribute to his wife as "life goals".
Me right now https://t.co/gW55C1wrwd— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) 11 January 2017
Life goals. https://t.co/XIn1qKMKQl— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) 11 January 2017
Ellen DeGeneres chose to express her admiration for the President, by claiming that she loved him "more than I have space on Twitter to describe".
.@POTUS @BarackObama I love you more than I have space on Twitter to describe. #ObamaFarewell— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) 11 January 2017
U R the last President my mom & brother were alive 4 the last president we all shared so U will always represent the best of times 2me— Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) 11 January 2017
Actress Sharon Stone, who was in the auditorium on the night of the address opted to share a throwback photo with Obama from when he was Senator prior to his presidency.
From here with the Young Senator from Chicago to tonight. #obamafarewell . We will miss you. pic.twitter.com/B9pPJ3p1CC— Sharon Stone (@sharonstone) 11 January 2017
It wasn't just American stars who paid their respects, as British singer Niall Horan of One Direction also praised the Obamas as the "nicest family on earth".
Don't get me started but I'm going to miss the obamas . The nicest family on earth .— Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) 11 January 2017
President Obama is the 44th President of The United States and made history by becoming the first African-American to hold the highest position in office.
Most Viewed Pictures On Heart
Gallery Bare-Naked Ladies: Stars Without Makeup!
Gallery Pregnant Celebrities: Who's Expecting?
Gallery George From 'Stuart Little' Is All Grown Up... And You Won't Believe How Hot He Is!
Gallery Top Of The Chops! Celebrity Hair Do-Overs
Gallery Jamie Dornan: Sexiest Pictures Of The Christian Grey Actor
Gallery Celebrity Weddings: Emma And Matt Willis Celebrate Their Anniversary In The Best Way
Gallery Kelly Brook's Most Gorgeous Pictures
Gallery The Most Beautiful Celebrity Wedding Dresses
Gallery The Top 25 Sexiest Men
Gallery Best Dressed Celebrity Baby Bumps: Ciara Works The Red Carpet
Gallery 10 David Beckham Quotes Straight Out Of 'Only Fools & Horses'
Recently Played Tracks
To listen live, choose your preferred location:
On TV: 1990's Biggest Sellers!
12pm - 1pm
Entertainment
Could Amal Clooney Be Pregnant? This Recent Picture Has People Thinking So!
A recent picture of Amal Clooney has set the rumour mill in motion that her and hubby George Clooney could be expecting...
Piers Morgan 'CONFIRMS' Susanna Reid Is 'Pregnant' With Twins
The Good Morning Britain presenter played the ultimate prank on his TV wife by falsely tweeting that she was in fact pregnant with twins. It's all lies!
Coen brothers set to make TV debut with western series
Acclaimed filmmakers Joel and Ethan Coen have announced a new western mini-series to mark their their long-awaited TV debut.
Phillip Schofield Lands A New Prime Time TV Show!
Phil Schofield is going to be our new Saturday night staple after signing up for this brand new ITV show!
Ed Sheeran Reveals How He Shed THREE STONE While Away From Performing
The 25-year-old signer took a year long break from performing and shed a lot of weight while he was at it!
Celebrities bid farewell to Obama after last speech
Celebrities have shared their farewell messages to Barack Obama on social media after his final speech as US President.
Twin Town sequel confirmed by director, 'thank God'
The long-awaited sequel to the 1990s Welsh film Twin Town has been confirmed by the director, after he hinted at a possible plot line.
Video Where Are Those S Club Junior Band Members Now?
The adorable mini-versions of S Club 7 were put together back in 2001...but where are they all now?
Carrie Fisher's death confirmed as cardiac arrest, but more tests needed
The cause of Carrie Fisher's has been confirmed as a cardiac arrest, but officials say more investigation is needed to determine the underlying cause.
The 'This Morning' Set Has Been Invaded By Mice!
Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby were left squirming on This Morning after the crew failed to catch a mouse that ran across the studio!
Video Twin Peaks: 'Pure heroin' Lynch reboot returns in May
The much-anticipated reboot of David Lynch's cult TV series Twin Peaks, announced more than two years ago, will hit TV screens in May.
Church and Ferguson refuse 'tyrant' Trump's inauguration invitation
Singer Charlotte Church and former X Factor star Rebecca Ferguson have both turned down invitations from Donald Trump to perform at his inauguration.
Lorraine Kelly Reveals Her WORST Ever Guest!
The daytime TV queen has spilled the beans on who the least favourite guest on her show has been.
Here's A Sneak Peek At Ronnie And Roxy Mitchell's Funeral
During the dramatic New Year episode of Eastenders, sisters Ronnie and Roxy tragically drowned. Albert Square is now getting ready to say bye to the pair.
Video BAFTA Awards 2017: La La Land leads nominations
La La Land continues to quick-step into the awards season with 11 nominations for this year's British Academy Film Awards.
This Star WILL Be on James Corden's Carpool Karaoke
Can 2017 been filled with as many BIG stars in the front seat of James Corden's car? We think so...
Video Kim Kardashian's chauffeur held over jewel theft in Paris robbery
One of the people arrested over the theft of around €9m (£7.8m) in jewels from Kim Kardashian West is a chauffeur who drove her around Paris before the robbery.
Mike Tyson says he will train Chris Brown for fight against Soulja Boy
Mike Tyson has revealed he will train Chris Brown for his fight against fellow rapper Soulja Boy.
This X Factor 2016 Contestant Might Have Just Bagged Her Own Reality Show!
The songstress who made shot her way to fame on the most recent series of the talent show is reported to be fronting her own series too!
WATCH: Michelle Keegan Goes Make-Up Free In TV Interview... And Looks AMAZING!
The star was in such a rush to reach the Good Morning Britain studio she didn't have time to sit in the make-up chair...
Prince Harry Is Taking Megan Markle To An Extra-Special Wedding In Jamaica
Prince Harry is to be the best man at the wedding of his old school friend Tom Inskip and this time...he's bringing a hot date!
Gary Barlow Was NAKED On TV On Saturday! You Don't Want To Miss This...
The Take That frontman got in the buff during his new BBC talent show on Saturday evening.
Video Tom Hiddleston criticised for 'white saviour' speech at Golden Globes
Tom Hiddleston has been accused of portraying himself as a "white saviour" after sharing a story of his humanitarian work with the UN during his Golden Globes speech.
Someone Was Removed From Come Dine With Me Mid Episode!
This is definitely a Come Dine With Me First!
Emma Watson Proves She Can Sing In This Beauty And The Beast Clip
Disney have released a sneak preview of Emma Watson singing in The Beauty And The Beast and it's beautiful...
Series Four Of Sherlock Could Be The LAST Ever!
This Series Of Sherlock Could Be The LAST Ever! Once again, the nation is gripped by BBC One's miniseries, Sherlock. But could this be the last?
This New Addition To 'Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway' Line-Up Couldn't Be Better!
Everybody's favourite Jungle Queen, Scarlett Moffatt, is set to co-host 'Saturday Night Takeaway alongside current hosts Ant and Dec.
Bake Off WILL Return In 2017 Despite This One Big Condition...
It's official, the 'new' version of GBBO will air on Channel 4 later this year... but there's a catch!
Video La La Land's awards momentum is no guarantee of Oscars glory
La La Land is dominating the awards season after a historic haul at the Golden Globes and 11 BAFTA nods - but the film is not assured of Oscars glory.
Pucker Up! Ryan Reynolds Consoles Andrew Garfield With A Cheeky Kiss At The Golden Globes!
From tributes to Carrie Fisher to swipes at Donald Trump, here's what you missed at the 74th Golden Globe ceremony.
Comments