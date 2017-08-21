WATCH! You Won't Believe How Much Pink's Daughter Made Off FIRST Her Lemonade Stand
Pink claims the adorable six-year-old managed to rake in a serious amount of cash that could pretty much pay for rent in some parts of the UK.
Outside of being a rock star, Pink says she is the ultimate soccer mum and spends her spare time taking the kids to school and even volunteering for a number of her daughter's school projects.
While the year-old may have been blessed with singing, it seems as though her daughter Willow has been gifted with a more entrepreneurial spirit.
Read more: Jada Pinkett Smith Says There Is One Person She CAN'T Watch Girls Trip With!
Pink claims that the adorable six-year-old managed to rake in a serious amount of cash for her first lemonade stall and the total could pretty much pay for rent in some parts of the UK.
Speaking to Sian Welby during a recent visit to Heart, Pink said: "I'm a soccer mum. I volunteer for everything and do all the bake sales.
"We just had our first lemonade stand and my daughter has no concept of reality. I think my first lemonade stand I raised like three dollars? She raised three hundred dollars! It was insane."
Pink Tells Us What Kind Of Mum She Is
She really gets involved with her daughter's bake sales!
00:31
"We even ran out of cookies and I had to go and buy store-bought cookies."
Meanwhile, the singer revealed that she sometimes likes to play tricks on her fans on Twitter just to see how they react, and she claims they didn't respond so well to her recent prank which saw her write a full stop... and NOTHING ELSE.
Watch what she had to say below!
Pink Has A Sneaky Way To Tease her Fans!
00:43
Most Viewed Pictures On Heart
Gallery Bare-Naked Ladies: Stars Without Makeup!
Gallery Pregnant Celebs: Cristiano Ronaldo Is Expecting His Fourth Child!
Gallery George From 'Stuart Little' Is All Grown Up... And You Won't Believe How Hot He Is!
Gallery Top Of The Chops! Martine McCutcheon Has A Drastic New Hair Cut
Gallery Jamie Dornan: Sexiest Pictures Of The Christian Grey Actor
Gallery Celebrity Weddings: Stevie Wonder Ties The Knot To Tomeeka Bracey
Gallery Kelly Brook's Most Gorgeous Pictures
Gallery The Most Beautiful Celebrity Wedding Dresses
Gallery The Top 25 Sexiest Men
Gallery Best Dressed Celebrity Baby Bumps: Ciara Works The Red Carpet
Gallery 10 David Beckham Quotes Straight Out Of 'Only Fools & Horses'
Recently Played Tracks
To listen live, choose your preferred station:
-
Whitney Houston I Wanna Dance With Somebody
-
Enrique Iglesias Subeme La Radio
-
Pink Blow Me (One Last Kiss)
Stay tuned...
-
Now playing: The best feel good music
Entertainment
Game Of Thrones star Emilia Clarke on character's 'heartbreaking' loss
Game Of Thrones star Emilia Clarke has commented on her character’s "heartbreaking" loss in this week’s episode.
Usain Bolt Is Set To Take On Nando's With His Tasty New Venture
The Jamaican sprinter is set to give a whole new meaning to the word fast-food.
WATCH: Train Driver's Tribute To Bruce Forsyth Will Have You Howling With Laughter
Stick your headphones in for this one!
Jay Z denies his latest song was written about Kanye West
Jay Z has said his latest song is not aimed at Kanye West.
Beatles' handwritten Eleanor Rigby score goes on auction
The original handwritten score for the Beatles song Eleanor Rigby is to be sold alongside the grave deeds of the supposed muse.
Prince William And Prince Harry Have Filmed Secret Cameos For Star Wars Episode VIII
John Boyega accidentally let the secret slip...
Fans Think 'Partners In Rhyme' Copied Ant And Dec And Here's Why!
Len Goodman's new show Partner's In Rhyme looks very familiar to us...
Margot Robbie Looks Unrecognisable With Balding Hairdo As Queen Elizabeth I
The Australian actress will play the Queen of England, opposite Saoirse Ronan in Mary, Queen of Scots.
Thousands petition to swap Confederate statue for Missy Elliott
A petition to replace a Confederate monument in Virginia with a Missy Elliott statue has been signed by more than 20,000 people.
Ant McPartlin Seeks His Mother's Help After Reuniting With His Wife After Rehab
Ant McPartlin has moved his mother into his London home.
Paul O’Grady Has Secretly Tied The Knot With His Partner Of 11 Years
Despite saying he had no interest in getting married, Paul O'Grady has tied-the-knot!
Nutty Professor star Jerry Lewis dies aged 91
US comedian Jerry Lewis, famous for his role as The Nutty Professor, has died aged 91.
Love Island's Chris & Kem Set To Join Stormzy On Stage At V Festival
A little bit LOVE it!
Taylor Swift Fans Think This Is The Reason Why Star Has Deleted Instagram Pics
Very interesting theory...
US judge refuses to end Roman Polanski sex case
A US judge has denied a plea from Roman Polanski's victim to end the four-decade-old case against the fugitive director.
Has Taylor Swift disappeared from social media?
Taylor Swift, one of social media's most popular celebrities, appears to have wiped years of posts from her accounts.
Bruce Forsyth's Best Catchphrases From Our Favourite TV Shows
Nice to see you, see you... nice!
Brucie Bonus: The catchphrases he was known for
Sir Bruce Forsyth was as famous for his game show catchphrases as he was for his years as a performer and entertainer.
Sir Bruce Forsyth: Tributes to 'king of TV and prince of performers'
Strictly Come Dancing presenters Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly have paid tribute to "gentleman and true legend" Sir Bruce Forsyth.
Video Sir Bruce Forsyth: Television legend dies aged 89
Veteran TV entertainer Sir Bruce Forsyth has died at the age of 89, his family has said.
Wayne Rooney and wife Coleen expecting fourth baby
Wayne Rooney's wife Coleen has revealed she is pregnant with their fourth child.
WATCH! Taxi Of Mum Takes Emotional Turns As Gay Teen Makes Teary Coming Out Speech
Viewers of the last night's show were left gripped by the young boy who expressed his concerns about coming out.
Twin Peaks actor arrested on attempted murder charges
An actor who recently appeared in the cult TV show Twin Peaks has been accused of trying to murder his girlfriend with a bat.
Emma Bunton Shows Off Her New Tattoo She Got On Big Night Out In LA
Emma Bunton had a tattoo tribute to her fiancé inked on her finger while on a night out.
WATCH: Holly Willougby, Phillip Schofield And Bradley Walsh Down Shots On Holiday Together!
They really are true besties!
Gary Barlow’s Son Looks Like A Throwback From His Take That Days And Fans Are Shocked!
Er mini-me, much?
Fans Overjoyed As Songs Of Praise Announce A Hunky New Presenter
Something tells us the news will go down a storm with the ladies, as a JLS member is slated to front the iconic British series.
Star Wars: Obi-Wan spinoff reportedly 'in the works'
A Star Wars spinoff focusing on Jedi master Obi-Wan Kenobi is reportedly in the works at Lucasfilm.
Bonnie Tyler to perform Total Eclipse during actual total eclipse
A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity has arisen to witness a phenomenon up close - while also catching a glimpse of a solar eclipse.
Elisabeth Moss says Scientology 'not at all' fundamentalist
Elisabeth Moss has defended Scientology, saying it is not "at all" like the fundamentalist regime in her new show.
Comments