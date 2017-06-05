WATCH! Robbie Williams Gets Choked Up During Emotional One Love Manchester Performance

In a show of defiance, Robbie changed the words to his 1998 hit song 'Stronger', in what made for a fitting tribute to the city in light of recent events.

Robbie Williams was nearly brought to tears during a choking rendition of his song "Strong".

The Manchester native returned to his hometown to perform at the star-studded One Love Manchester concert which helped to raise money for victims of a brutal terrorist attack in the Northern city last week.

In a show of defiance, Robbie changed the words to his 1998 hit, in what made for a fitting tribute to the city in light of recent events.

"Manchester, we're strong, we're strong. We're still singing our song, our song our song," he sang as he got the crowd to join him in singing the powerful words.

The love in the stadium was felt even more, as the 60,000 strong crowd held up signs emblazoned 'For Our Angels' as Robbie began to perform his second hit of the night, 'Angels'.

Elsewhere, Take That came to the stage to lift the crowds' spirits with a rendition of 'Shine and Giants', holding up peace signs to the crowd before bringing the magic with 'Rule The World'.

And just when you thought it couldn't get any better, the band shared a warm embrace with Robbie as he took to the stage.

Take That performed some of their biggest hits such as 'Shine' much to the delight of the crowds.

Ahead of their set, Gary Barlow took a moment to pay tribute to the victims of the terror attack and paid his gratitude to Ariana for inviting them to perform in an inspirational statement.



He said: "Thank you everybody for coming out tonight and for everyone watching at home, and to Ariana for inviting us tonight.

"Our thoughts are with everyone who has been affected but right now we want to stand strong, look at the sky and sing loud and proud."

All the acts performed for free on the night in order to raise funds for the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund, to support those who have been injured or bereaved.

To donate to the UK Solidarity fund click here or if you would like to donate directly to the victims of the Manchester Attack click here.