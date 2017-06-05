WATCH! Robbie Williams Gets Choked Up During Emotional One Love Manchester Performance
In a show of defiance, Robbie changed the words to his 1998 hit song 'Stronger', in what made for a fitting tribute to the city in light of recent events.
Robbie Williams was nearly brought to tears during a choking rendition of his song "Strong".
The Manchester native returned to his hometown to perform at the star-studded One Love Manchester concert which helped to raise money for victims of a brutal terrorist attack in the Northern city last week.
Robbie Williams leads moving sing along at One Love Manchester
00:45
In a show of defiance, Robbie changed the words to his 1998 hit, in what made for a fitting tribute to the city in light of recent events.
"Manchester, we're strong, we're strong. We're still singing our song, our song our song," he sang as he got the crowd to join him in singing the powerful words.
Watching @robbiewilliams doing "Angels" so powerful! #OneLoveManchester— Toby Anstis (@tobyanstis) June 4, 2017
The love in the stadium was felt even more, as the 60,000 strong crowd held up signs emblazoned 'For Our Angels' as Robbie began to perform his second hit of the night, 'Angels'.
Elsewhere, Take That came to the stage to lift the crowds' spirits with a rendition of 'Shine and Giants', holding up peace signs to the crowd before bringing the magic with 'Rule The World'.
Great to see Take That & @robbiewilliams rocking Old Trafford. We go back a long way... they've just aged a lot better. #OneLoveManchester pic.twitter.com/t13W0zq3Vi— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 4, 2017
And just when you thought it couldn't get any better, the band shared a warm embrace with Robbie as he took to the stage.
A time to hug and never forget. @robbiewilliams and @OfficialMarkO embrace on the stage at #OneLoveManchester https://t.co/enWZAShZjE pic.twitter.com/xY9DAVelgQ— Heart (@thisisheart) June 4, 2017
Take That performed some of their biggest hits such as 'Shine' much to the delight of the crowds.
Ahead of their set, Gary Barlow took a moment to pay tribute to the victims of the terror attack and paid his gratitude to Ariana for inviting them to perform in an inspirational statement.
He said: "Thank you everybody for coming out tonight and for everyone watching at home, and to Ariana for inviting us tonight.
"Our thoughts are with everyone who has been affected but right now we want to stand strong, look at the sky and sing loud and proud."
All the acts performed for free on the night in order to raise funds for the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund, to support those who have been injured or bereaved.
To donate to the UK Solidarity fund click here or if you would like to donate directly to the victims of the Manchester Attack click here.
Most Viewed Pictures On Heart
Gallery Bare-Naked Ladies: Stars Without Makeup!
Gallery Pregnant Celebs: Rag 'n' Bone Man Is Expecting His First Child!
Gallery George From 'Stuart Little' Is All Grown Up... And You Won't Believe How Hot He Is!
Gallery Top Of The Chops! Celebrity Hair Do-Overs
Gallery Jamie Dornan: Sexiest Pictures Of The Christian Grey Actor
Gallery Celebrity Weddings: Bond Director Sam Mendes Is Off The Market!
Gallery Kelly Brook's Most Gorgeous Pictures
Gallery The Most Beautiful Celebrity Wedding Dresses
Gallery The Top 25 Sexiest Men
Gallery Best Dressed Celebrity Baby Bumps: Ciara Works The Red Carpet
Gallery 10 David Beckham Quotes Straight Out Of 'Only Fools & Horses'
Recently Played Tracks
To listen live, choose your preferred station:
Stay tuned...
-
Now playing: The best feel good music
Entertainment
Did You Spot The Touching Tribute On Katy Perry's Dress?
Eagle-eyed viewers noticed that the Roar singer's outfit was customised.
Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial set to start near Philadelphia
Bill Cosby is going on trial on Monday, in the only sexual assault case resulting from over 50 claims made against him.
Harry Styles Is A Member Of This VIP Club And We Bet You've Not Heard Of It
Now this sounds like the sort of club we would all love...
Video One Love Manchester: City's unbreakable spirit
On Saturday, I went up to Manchester to cover a benefit concert on a scale far bigger than anything I had imagined.
Ariana Grande And Parrs Wood High School's Tribute Moved Everyone To Tears
The high school choir performed Ariana Grande's song 'My Everything' alongside the singer at the One Love Manchester concert.
Ariana Grande's Cover Of Somewhere Over The Rainbow Will Move You To Tears
Ariana Grande closed her benefit concert, One Love Manchester, with an emotional version of Somewhere Over The Rainbow.
Liam Gallagher slams brother Noel for Manchester gig no-show
Liam Gallagher has slammed his "sad f***" brother Noel for not attending the One Love Manchester tribute show on Sunday.
Gallery Today In Showbiz - Monday 5th June
Video Ariana Grande takes to stage at gig for Manchester terror victims
Ariana Grande made an emotional return to the stage at a tribute concert to the victims of the Manchester terror attack.
Ariana Grande, Take That, Coldplay And More UNITE for One Love Manchester Concert
A night of love, music and unity.
Video Thousands attend star-studded gig for Manchester terror victims
Tight security measures are in place as thousands of fans attend a concert in tribute to victims of the Manchester Arena terror attack.
Tom Cruise Reveals Top Gun Sequel Title...And It's NOT What You Expect
'You don't need a number'
Warner Bros Approve Voldemort Origins Movie And Harry Potter Fans Are Over The MOON!
It looks darkly magical already!
Ariana Grande's surprise visit to Manchester hospital delights injured fans
Delighted young fans of Ariana Grande got to hug and pose for photos with their idol when she paid a surprise hospital visit to children recovering from the Manchester terror attack.
Chris Cornell had anti-anxiety drugs and sedatives in his body
Chris Cornell had anti-anxiety drugs and sedatives in his system when he killed himself, according to a post-mortem report.
Germany's Rock am Ring music festival evacuated in terror scare
Crowds at one of Germany's biggest music festivals had to be evacuated because of "concrete leads" of a possible terror threat.
'Baywatch' Star Priyanka Chopra Wants To See More Villainous Women On Film
The actor spoke to the BBC about the need for more "female, strong badass villains" in the movies. Go girl!
Radiohead defends upcoming Israel concert amid boycott campaign
Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke has defended the band's decision to play a controversial concert in Israel next month.
Video Baywatch: Zac Efron kissed The Rock and 'it was fantastic'
Zac Efron told Sky News that kissing Dwayne The Rock Johnson in the new Baywatch film is an experience he will never forget.
Video Ariana Grande lands in UK ahead of One Love Manchester gig for terror attack victims
Ariana Grande has arrived in the UK ahead of her concert for the victims of the Manchester terror attack.
Video Heath Ledger's family call for tighter rules on prescription drugs
The family of late actor Heath Ledger, who died following an accidental overdose, have called for tighter rules on prescription drugs.
David Walliams Visited Heart And Treated Sian Welby To A Bedtime Story!
The Britain's Got Talent judge and author read a part of his new book as well as a story he made up which sounded pretty familiar...
Pepper in perspective: The Beatles have done better
Sgt Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band is widely regarded as The Beatles' seminal album, but it is wrongly overhyped as their best.
House Of Cards: Reality can't trump dull fiction
Netflix's House Of Cards has lost its plot for the past two seasons and fallen prey to its worst fear: dullness.
Chloe Grace Moretz Is Appalled At This Body Shaming Poster For Her New Film
Too right!
One Chase Contestant Couldn't Handle The Innuendo In This Question!
One The Chase contestant just couldn't handle this cheeky question...
Video One Love Manchester: 10,000 made false ticket claims for benefit gig
More than 10,000 people attempted to falsely claim free tickets to the One Love Manchester benefit concert.
Coronation Street star Roy Barraclough dies at 81
Former Coronation Street star Roy Barraclough has died at the age of 81 following a short illness, his spokesman has said.
Chloe Grace Moretz 'appalled and angry' by poster for her new Snow White film
Actress Chloe Grace Moretz said she is "appalled and angry" over the poster for her new film Red Shoes & the 7 Dwarfs.
These Are The Stars Performing At Ariana Grande's One Love Manchester Gig
Hear it on Heart.
Comments