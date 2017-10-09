Scarlett Moffatt Says She's Always Late For This Reason, And It's Heartbreaking

9 October 2017, 11:25

Scarlett Moffatt

The Gogglebox star has revealed that she's not as confident as she seems.

Scarlett Moffatt may be known for her bubbly and outgoing personality, however, she has admitted that she secretly struggles with anxiety and sometimes she gets so nervous it hinders her ability to turn up to appearances on time.

The former Gogglebox star described herself as her "own worst enemy" and revealed she's most anxious when she's getting ready to meet her fans.

Read more: Scarlett Has Revealed Who Is Joining Her On Extra Camp! 

Scarlett told the Daily Mirror:" I’m my own worst enemy. I suffer from anxiety. Because I like people, when they come up to me in the street and want a chat and a selfie I’m very flattered. I do miss a lot of trains because of it!”

"I daren’t say, ‘Oh I’m really sorry I’ve got to go now,’ because I’m sure they’re going to think, ‘She’s rude, no she doesn’t!’"

And it makes me late for everything. I even set off early but I’m still just late and that’s the worst thing!”

 

 

A post shared by I'm A Celebrity... (@itvimacelebrity) onOct 5, 2017 at 3:37am PDT

Meanwhile, Scarlett Moffat will be adding another presenting stint to her already impressive CV when she returns to the jungle to host "I'm A Celebrity...Extra Camp" alongside fellow junglers Joel Dommett and Joe Swash.

WATCH MORE: Scarlett Moffatt Is Bringing Back Streetmate

Reigning Queen of the Jungle Scarlett revealed how excited she was to be returning to the show: "After last year’s Jungle experience which was a dream come true, I can’t believe I’m so lucky to have the dream continue by being part of this amazing show and joining the ITV2 Extra Camp team, it’s going to be so much fun!"

Trending on Heart

X Factor Scarlett Lee Makeup

X Factor's Scarlett Lee Looks Completely Different WITHOUT All Her Makeup!

Phillip Schofield

Phillip Schofield Looks SO Proud On Rare Evening Out With Stunning Daughter

Sheridan Smith, Strictly Come Dancing

After A Difficult Year, Sheridan Smith Wows 'Strictly'

disney, strictly come dancing, Olaf, frozen

Disney Fans Can't Get Over Strictly Come Dancing's 'Best Ever' Opening Sequence 

More Entertainment

See more More Entertainment

Teletubbies new album 2017

The Teletubbies Are BACK! And They're Coming For The Music Charts
coronation street viewers spot 'BT Woman in Daniel

Coronation Street Viewers Recognise Daniel's Lust Interest From THESE Classic Ads
X Factor judges houses 2017 cheryl vs sinitta

THIS X-Factor Judge Is Returning For Judges' Houses & Sinitta Is FUMING!
Keeley Hawes, Richard Madden, Bodyguard

'Line Of Duty' Writer Reunites With Keeley Hawes!

Rio Ferdinand Book Asset

Rio Ferdinand Reveals The Trickiest Thing About Being Mum and Dad, And It's Not What You'd Expect!