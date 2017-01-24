Star Wars 8 Has Been Revealed But Fans Are Worried About Luke Skywalker

The famed sci-fi franchise is back and the date for the next instalment of the epic has been revealed.

After months of pent up excitement, the date for Star Wars episode 8 has finally been revealed and it looks as though Luke Skywalker will play a central role in all of the action.

A Twitter posted from the official Star Wars account revealed that the film will be called "The Last Jedi" and will hit cinemas this December.

If you cast your mind back to the Force Awakens, he had gone missing and made a brief appearance at the end of the film. 

Now the sequel appears to allude to the fact that Luke Skywalker disappeared from the universe for years after being in exile. 

Does this mean that Raye, played by Felicity Jones, doesn't have the force after all? Or does this mean that Luke is dying?

Also the logo has been changed from yellow to red. Does this indicate that Kylo Ren has more power? 

Fans of the films couldn't contain their excitement at the news. 

While other speculated about the storyline:  

