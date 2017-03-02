Steps Are Planning Something BIG For Their 20th Anniversary!

We can't believe it's been two decades since we were singing the likes of 'Tragedy' at our school discos but Steps could be back in a big way!

Everybody get in line because Steps might be planning a big reunion.

The hit noughties pop group have revealed they have something up their sleeve to celebrate their 20th anniversary.

We can't believe it's been two decades since we were singing the likes of 'Tragedy' at our school discos, and now the boot scooting band have hinted that a reunion is imminent.

H ramped up the excitement this week with a cryptic tweet in which he mentioned: "So excited! Think I'm going to burst!"

Claire Richards also followed suit with a post that redirects fans to sign up for a newsletter, and a cheeky hint with the number five plus loads of hashtags such as '20 Years Of Steps'.

We've been scratching our heads trying to figure out what this all means!

Is that a nod to their first single, and could this be a countdown? Meaning we only have 5 days before something exciting happens?

A source told The Sun: "This reunion has been in planning for a long time with various ideas thrown about.

"But the one thing everyone could agree on was it’s time for Steps to release new music and inject some fun back into the scene.

"Obviously the band have all matured in the two decades since they found fame, and so has their music.

"But die-hard fans won’t be disappointed – especially not when they’ll still be wheeling out their cheesy hits on stage."

We can't wait!