When Is The Steps Reunion Tour? Everything You Need To Know
They're back with a massive new album and are off on a massive tour! Here's everything you need to know about the Steps comeback.
The reviews for Steps' new album Tears on the Dancefloor have been glowing (not that Steps were ever exactly critical darlings!) and it seems the fans are keen too – the song is on track to be their first number one single in 18 years.
In fact, it's expected to knock E d Sheeran's third album Divide off the top spot. Not bad for a '90s band everybody thought was over! They're only 4,000 copies ahead of Ed Sheeran at this stage, so we'll have to see how it goes – and we'll keep you posted...
In addition to this, they're off on a huge UK tour later this year. It's probably the most anticipated comeback in recent years and we just HAVE to be there.
We'll be honest, when it was announced that all five members of STEPS – including Lee Latchford-Evans, Claire Richards, Lisa Scott-Lee, Faye Tozer and Ian "H" Watkins – would be reuniting for a UK tour, we almost wet our pants.
Unbelievably, it's been 20 years since the 90s pop band square danced into our lives with hits such as '5, 6, 7, 8' and 'Tragedy'.
Lisa Scott Lee told BANG Showbiz: "We would love to do some collaborations. We are very open to working with people. If I had my choice it would be Ed Sheeran or Calvin Harris. I don't know if either of them would accept, but that would be my choice. "I love Ed's new singles, I am a massive Ed Sheeran fan."
So how can you snap up tickets for the hottest tour in town? We've got everything you need to know about the Party On The Dancefloor tour.
Read more: Claire Richards Reveals Secret To Dropping SIX Dress Sizes
When is the Steps UK & Ireland tour?
Steps originally announced 15 dates for their 2017 Party On The Dancefloor tour but we all wanted to go so bad they ended up adding an extra FIVE date and there could be even more to follow.
Here’s the current list:
12 Nov SSE Arena, Belfast – extra date
13 Nov 3Arena, Dublin
14 Nov SSE Arena, Belfast
16 Nov The SSE Hydro, Glasgow
17 Nov AECC GE Oil & Gas Arena, Aberdeen
18 Nov Echo Arena, Liverpool
20 Nov Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle-upon-Tyne
21 Nov First Direct Arena, Leeds
23 Nov Brighton Centre
24 Nov The O2, London
25 Nov SSE Arena Wembley, London
27 Nov Bournemouth International Centre
28 Nov Motorpoint Arena Nottingham
29 Nov Motorpoint Arena Cardiff
01 Dec Barclaycard Arena, Birmingham
02 Dec Manchester Arena
03 Dec Manchester Arena – extra date
05 Dec Newcastle Metro Radio Arena – extra date
06 Dec Liverpool Echo Arena – extra date
07 Dec Glasgow SSE Hydro – extra date
Where can I buy Steps tour tickets?
Tickets for the Party On The Dancefloor tour are available from AXS and Ticketmaster but prices vary depending on where you want to watch them.
Sadly, the cheapest tickets up in the gods at the O2 arena (£32.50) have now sold out! However, there are other seats at £45 and 'spectacular view' seats that can cost up to £100.
When are the pre-sale tickets on sale?
If you're only just finding out about this, then you're a little late to the party as tickets for the tour went on sale on Friday 10 March, with most tickets snapped up quickly.
The five additional dates – at Belfast, Manchester, Newcastle, Liverpool and Glasgow – go on sale at 9am on 16 March.
A limited number of tickets went on pre-sale from Tuesday 14th March, with details sent to members of Steps mailing list. If you’re not on it, you can sign up, but be quick.
Who is supporting Steps on their tour?
BOOM, BOOM, BOOM, BOOM.... Steps will be joined by the Vengaboys!
Yep, the Dutch four-piece are known for their pop smashes We Like to Party, Boom, Boom, Boom, Boom! and We’re Going to Ibiza.
When was Tears On The Dancefloor released?
Tears on the Dancefloor' came out on on April 21 2017.
What does first single 'Scared of the Dark' sound like?
It's a surprisingly dark (but still very, VERY danceable!) ABBA-esque banger that fans have been going absolutely wild fo r.
Are there any new memorable dance moves for the song?
As memorable as the dance moves to the likes of '5, 6, 7, 8' and 'Tragedy', you mean? You betcha! They've even released a handy how-to guide to walk you through the dance. It's as brilliantly melodramatic as the song itself.
Who has collaborated on the new STEPS album?
Lisa Scott-Lee recently revealed she would love the likes of Ed Sheeran and Calvin Harris to work on their upcoming record.
She told BANG Showbiz: "We would love to do some collaborations. We are very open to working with people. If I had my choice it would be Ed Sheeran or Calvin Harris. I don't know if either of them would accept, but that would be my choice. "I love Ed's new singles, I am a massive Ed Sheeran fan."
Are STEPS back together for good?
Asked if they are back for good, she said: We would love to. I think we need to see what the reaction is from our fans. We really wanted to come back and have new music this time. It has been a long time since we've released a studio album and all of the fans haven't stopped asking on social media, this is what they wanted. So we wanted to say thank you for 20 years of support."
Steps perform on Tonight at the London Palladium
Steps fans can't get over Claire Richards' 'incredible' weight loss as group perform new song on ITV's Tonight a the London Palladium
01:05
Most Viewed Pictures On Heart
Gallery Bare-Naked Ladies: Stars Without Makeup!
Gallery Pregnant Celebrities: Serena Williams Is 20 Weeks Pregnant!
Gallery George From 'Stuart Little' Is All Grown Up... And You Won't Believe How Hot He Is!
Gallery Top Of The Chops! Celebrity Hair Do-Overs
Gallery Jamie Dornan: Sexiest Pictures Of The Christian Grey Actor
Gallery Celebrity Weddings: Bond Director Sam Mendes Is Off The Market!
Gallery Kelly Brook's Most Gorgeous Pictures
Gallery The Most Beautiful Celebrity Wedding Dresses
Gallery The Top 25 Sexiest Men
Gallery Best Dressed Celebrity Baby Bumps: Ciara Works The Red Carpet
Gallery 10 David Beckham Quotes Straight Out Of 'Only Fools & Horses'
Recently Played Tracks
To listen live, choose your preferred station:
Stay tuned...
-
Now playing: The best feel good music
Entertainment
Kate Moss To Go 'Through The Keyhole' Of George Michael's Home For New Film
The pair were close during the singer's lifetime, so this will be a warm tribute for a the pop genius.
Downton Abbey star Bonneville to play Roald Dahl
Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville will play Roald Dahl in a biopic about the best-selling children's author.
Video Netflix at Cannes: One step forward, two steps back
The Cannes Film Festival has reversed a recent decision to allow streaming-only movies to compete for the Palme d'Or.
Royal Drama Offends Viewers With Scenes Featuring Ghost Of Princess Diana
Last night the BBC's new drama about the Royal family aired and it didn't go down too well with everyone.
Meet The Hell Raising New Family That's Set To Arrive On 'EastEnders'
One of them has arrived straight from 'Benidorm'!
Bruno Mars to headline London's Summertime Ball
Bruno Mars has been confirmed as this year's headliner at Capital FM's Summertime Ball in London.
Video The Rock considering a run for president after Donald Trump
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson says he considers a White House run "a real possibility".
Fans Left 'Cringing' At David Beckham's Acting Debut In King Arthur Trailer
With more than a week to go, before the film opens in cinemas, people have already flocked to Twitter to poke fun at Beckham's performance.
N-Dubz rapper Dappy 'attacked woman with tennis racket'
Former N-Dubz rapper Dappy has been arrested after reportedly hitting a woman in the face with a tennis racket.
Video Guy Ritchie defends 'fabulous actor' David Beckham amid King Arthur criticism
Director Guy Ritchie has defended David Beckham's latest big screen outing, calling him a "fabulous actor".
Twin Peaks and Kill Bill actor Michael Parks dies aged 77
Twin Peaks actor Michael Parks has died at the age of 77.
Line of Duty Secrets From The Next TWO Series Revealed!
Look away now if you can't bear to know what we can expect from series 5 and 6 of the seat-gripper that is Line of Duty.
Lisa Riley Wants 'Dancing On Ice' Role To Show Off Figure After Shedding TEN Stone
The Loose Woman star tells Heart exclusively about her plans after corrective surgery and her stunning figure.
Remember Tom From Hollyoaks? He's All Grown Up On A Lads' Holiday In Ibiza!
Now 14 years after first joining the show, he's all grown up and has even jetted off with his Hollyoaks cast mates for a clubbing holiday in Ibiza!
WATCH: 'This Morning' Fans Love This Adorable Boy Who Enjoys Wearing Makeup
Holly was clearly enamoured with 12-year-old Rueben De Maid.
Video David Beckham - he can play football, but can he act? King Arthur trailer leaves fans 'cringing'
David Beckham may have wowed the world with his sporting talents, but his latest on-screen performance has left fans "cringing".
These Fans Are ENRAGED At Denise's Pasta Making Method On 'EastEnders'
Seriously, who puts the pasta in BEFORE the water?
WATCH! 'First Dates' Star Takes Off Her Wig To Reveal Touching Message About Alopecia
The moment a woman revealed she suffered from hair loss on the popular Channel 4 dating show, made for emotional viewing.
Hollyoaks Fans Rejoice As Maxine Gets Her Happy Ending At Last!
Hollyoaks fans were full of joy to see Maxine and Adam finally get their happy ever after!
Tributes paid as dance music star Robert Miles dies at 47
DJ and dance music star Robert Miles has died at the age of 47, it has been reported.
Who Is The New Doctor Who? All The Rumours And Potential Candidates
Doctor Who? Well, that is the question!
WATCH! Bananarama Will Perform For The First Time In 30 Years At This Iconic Venue
The whole trio is returning for a 15-date tour this winter.
General Election: Where are all the celebrity endorsements this time?
If in 2015 celebrity endorsements helped shape a pre-Brexit election, this time no one seems too worried about swaying the result.
Who is Tess Ward? Everything You Need To Know About Harry Styles’ New Girlfriend
It's 'A Sign Of The Times', as the maturing singer is reportedly settling down a new belle.
Hellboy 3: Sequel planned with new actor and director
Comic book hit Hellboy will return to the big screen for a third adventure, but this time without its actor or director.
Rylan's Chat Show Is AXED After Just One Series!
How's this for a conversation killer?
Who's In The Strictly Come Dancing 2017 Line Up?
It's FINALLY been revealed who will be replacing Len Goodman on the judges panel! From rumours to the latest news, here's all you need to know about Strictly Come Dancing 2017.
British Soap Award Shortlist Is Announced But There's Disappointment For Eastenders
It's a fierce battle between the U.K's best soaps, but who will come out on top on the night?
Video Blade Runner 2049: What the trailer reveals
A first look at new characters, stunning sets and a story line which could finally answer the question on everyone's mind.
Robert De Niro: Trump travel ban may stop next Charlie Chaplin coming to Hollywood
Robert De Niro has accused Donald Trump of hampering the arts and claims his immigration policy might prevent "the next Chaplin" coming to Hollywood.
Comments