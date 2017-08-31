The Early Favourite To Win Strictly Has Been Revealed!

The odds are in but which celebrity has the best chances of being crowned king or queen of the ballroom?

Strictly Come Dancing hasn't even returned to screen yet, but it looks as though the bookies already have their favourite.

A string of celebrities are set to show off their jazz hands and put their best foot forward when the show returns this September but pundits believe former JLS star, Aston Merrymold is the hot new favourite to win the dance competition.

No surprises there. After all, he does have five years boyband experience.

Aston Merrygold is currently the early favourite to win Strictly Come Dancing series 15 at 3/1.

He's not the only pop star to reign supreme as Alexandra Burke and Mollie King are also favourites to win the show.

Mollie, who was a member of girl group The Saturdays is no stranger to keeping to a beat and looks set to impress the judges with bookies odds 7/2 to win the Strictly title.

Here they are - our fabulous 15! Meet the #Strictly class of 2017 https://t.co/i4PB4w9ZQS pic.twitter.com/6xm9i8zPUK — BBC Strictly✨ (@bbcstrictly) August 21, 2017

Meanwhile, former X Factor star and West End performer Alexandra Burke, is currently at 5/1 to win the whole series.

So who is likely to take the crown?

Strictly Come Dancing Betting Odds

Aston Merrygold 3/1

Mollie King 7/2

Alexandra Burke 5/1

Gemma Atkinson 13/2

Jonnie Peacock 9/1

Davood Ghadami 9/1

Joe McFadden 16/1

Charlotte Hawkins 11/1

Debbie McGee 33/1

Brian Conley 33/1

Reverend Richard Coles 40/1

Chizzy Akudolu 50/1

Susan Calman 50/1

Ruth Langsford 50/1

Simon Rimmer 66/1