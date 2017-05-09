Tom Daley's Brother Sent This Adorable Message To Welcome His New Husband
Tom's younger brother, Will, was the first of many to congratulate the couple, and wish his new brother-in-law all the best with the most adorable message after celebrating their big day.
Tom Daley and Lance Dustin Black might be in post-marital bliss, but if there's one person who's REALLY happy about their union, it's Tom's brother.
The Olympic brother's sibling took to Twitter on Monday afternoon to share his joy about the couple's nuptials which took place in a lavish ceremony at Dovey Castle Hotel in Dartmoor National Park in Devon over the weekend.
Read more: Everything You Need To Know About Tom Daley's Wedding
Tom's younger brother, Will, was the first of many to congratulate the couple, and wish his new brother-in-law all the best with the most adorable message after celebrating their big day.
Taking to Twitter to share the super cute note, Will wrote: "A huge congratulations to my brother Tom and his now husband Dustin. Which now makes you my brother-in-law!
"You absolutely delivered one of the best weekend for not on yourselves, but for your closest friends and family too.
"I just want to say I hope you enjoy the rest of your lived together in peace and love. Welcome to the family Lance, you have no idea what you've got yourself into with us."
@TomDaley1994 & @DLanceBlack congratulations the pair of you pic.twitter.com/abIH8h35U7— Will Daley (@Will_Daley) 8 May 2017
The wedding took place at the magnificent 5 star castle in Dartmoor and 120 close friends and family were in attendance at the venue which is only 30 miles from Plymouth where Tom grew up.
According to The Sun they hired the entire 59 room hotel - rates start at £200 a night - which was presumably for total privacy, and it seems to have worked!
Read More: This Tom Daley Revelation Is Genuinely Unbelievable!
The ceremony reportedly took place in the castle's Cathedral Room with a string quartet playing which their website describes as "a beautiful regal style room with a minstrel's gallery, roof high ceilings and a feature fireplace with stunning views over the valley from every window".
On 6th May 2017, I married the love of my life, @dlanceblack We shared the day with 120 of our closest friends and family, from Texarkana to Plymouth! Thank you to everyone who made this weekend the most special weekend of our lives! • • • @burberry London Gay Men's Chorus @andymacphotofilm • • • #NoRomeo
Speeches were made by both Tom and Lance as well as Tom's mum Debbie, including many tributes made to Tom's dad Rob throughout the day who passed away from a brain tumour in 2011.
After the nuptials, members from the London Gay's Men Choir sung a rendition of the Bruno Mars hit 'Marry You' as the happy couple made their way back down the aisle.
The wedding party were treated to a three course meal with champagne and a HUGE cake which according to reports was made by Tom himself!
And as at every wedding, the guests were invited to party into the night in the hotel's spacious Dartmoor Suite Ballroom.
A local source told the Plymouth Herald: "It was a beautiful ceremony, their vows were so brilliant and heartfelt. Tom and Lance organised the wedding themselves and it had their personalities stamped on every detail".
The night was then rounded off with a fireworks display at 10'clock.
It sounds truly magical!
Most Viewed Pictures On Heart
Gallery Bare-Naked Ladies: Stars Without Makeup!
Gallery Pregnant Celebrities: Serena Williams Is 20 Weeks Pregnant!
Gallery George From 'Stuart Little' Is All Grown Up... And You Won't Believe How Hot He Is!
Gallery Top Of The Chops! Celebrity Hair Do-Overs
Gallery Jamie Dornan: Sexiest Pictures Of The Christian Grey Actor
Gallery Celebrity Weddings: Bond Director Sam Mendes Is Off The Market!
Gallery Kelly Brook's Most Gorgeous Pictures
Gallery The Most Beautiful Celebrity Wedding Dresses
Gallery The Top 25 Sexiest Men
Gallery Best Dressed Celebrity Baby Bumps: Ciara Works The Red Carpet
Gallery 10 David Beckham Quotes Straight Out Of 'Only Fools & Horses'
Recently Played Tracks
To listen live, choose your preferred station:
Stay tuned...
-
Now playing: The best feel good music
Entertainment
Who Is The New Doctor Who? All The Rumours And Potential Candidates
Doctor Who? Well, that is the question!
WATCH! Bananarama Will Perform For The First Time In 30 Years At This Iconic Venue
The whole trio is returning for a 15-date tour this winter.
General Election: Where are all the celebrity endorsements this time?
If in 2015 celebrity endorsements helped shape a pre-Brexit election, this time no one seems too worried about swaying the result.
Who is Tess Ward? Everything You Need To Know About Harry Styles’ New Girlfriend
It's 'A Sign Of The Times', as the maturing singer is reportedly settling down a new belle.
Hellboy 3: Sequel planned with new actor and director
Comic book hit Hellboy will return to the big screen for a third adventure, but this time without its actor or director.
Rylan's Chat Show Is AXED After Just One Series!
How's this for a conversation killer?
Who's In The Strictly Come Dancing 2017 Line Up?
It's FINALLY been revealed who will be replacing Len Goodman on the judges panel! From rumours to the latest news, here's all you need to know about Strictly Come Dancing 2017.
British Soap Award Shortlist Is Announced But There's Disappointment For Eastenders
It's a fierce battle between the U.K's best soaps, but who will come out on top on the night?
Video Blade Runner 2049: What the trailer reveals
A first look at new characters, stunning sets and a story line which could finally answer the question on everyone's mind.
Robert De Niro: Trump travel ban may stop next Charlie Chaplin coming to Hollywood
Robert De Niro has accused Donald Trump of hampering the arts and claims his immigration policy might prevent "the next Chaplin" coming to Hollywood.
From 'The X Factor' To 'The Eurovision Song Contest': Who Is Lucie Jones?
Here's the lowdown on this year's UK Eurovision entrant...
Video Does Hollywood give robots and AI a bad reputation?
Alien: Covenant should be about, well, aliens. But the real protagonists are the robots, Walter and David, both played by Michael Fassbender.
Video Is Natalie Portman returning for Thor: Ragnarok?
The director of the upcoming Thor sequel Ragnarok has posted a cryptic image of actress Natalie Portman on social media.
Selena Gomez reveals details for second series of 13 Reasons Why
Selena Gomez has announced her controversial programme about teenage suicide 13 Reasons Why "isn't over", revealing details for a second series.
Dec's Adorable Dachshund Rocky Received Treatment From 'The Supervet'
Thankfully Dec has confirmed on Instagram that Rocky is back on the mend again.
Lena Dunham hits back at magazine for 'diet tips' cover
Lena Dunham has hit back at a magazine which used her photo as an example of a "slimdown" star for a "diet tips" piece.
Watch This Beautiful Marriage Proposal On A Crowded Train
Now that's one way to make your morning commute exciting!
Diver Tom Daley marries 'love of my life' Oscar-winner Dustin Black
Tom Daley has tweeted a picture of his marriage to "the love of my life" Dustin Lance Black.
WATCH: Keith Lemon And Paddy McGuinness HILARIOUSLY Recreate Dirty Dancing
You won't believe the size of Keith's watermelon in this clip from 'The Keith And Paddy Picture Show'.
Chris Rock announces first UK stand-up tour in a decade
US stand-up comedian Chris Rock is returning to the UK after almost 10 years away with his Total Blackout Tour.
Miranda Hart is Headed Back To Telly!
The comedian's new project is a family affair.
Here's A Peek Inside Tom Daley And Lance Black's Secret Wedding!
The 22-year-old diver and his beau, director Dustin Lance Black tied the knot on the 6th May.
Video MTV Awards: Brits honoured in gender neutral categories
Three Brits took home the most coveted prizes in the first gender neutral acting awards in film history at the MTV Movie and TV Awards.
Nicki Minaj offers to pay college fees for fans
US singer Nicki Minaj has said she will pay for some of her fans' college tuition fees if they can prove they have achieved top grades at school.
Conrad Hilton held for alleged car theft
Paris Hilton's younger brother Conrad has been arrested in Los Angeles for allegedly stealing a car and violating an ex-girlfriend's restraining order.
Fry being investigated for blasphemy - reports
Police are investigating a complaint of blasphemy against actor and comedian Stephen Fry, according to reports.
Turn Up The Feel Good With Heart's Brand New, Super Fun TV Advert!
Get #daddancing!
Steven Seagal's support for Putin gets him blacklisted by Ukraine
Steven Seagal has been banned from entering Ukraine after being branded a national security threat.
FINALLY! Sylvester Stallone Has A Six-Pack Diet We Can Agree With...PIZZA!
There is a God!
Video Dolly Parton gives millions to Tennessee wildfire victims
Country music legend Dolly Parton has given nearly 900 families $10,000 (£7,700) each after they were forced from their homes by deadly wildfires in Tennessee last year.
Comments