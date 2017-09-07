Victoria Beckham Reveals She Has THIS Product On Her At All Times

7 September 2017, 12:45

Victoria Beckham This Morning Asset

The former Spice Girl began her guest hosting stint on This Morning where she lifted the lid on her beauty obsessions.

Victoria Beckham has laid all of her beauty secrets bare during an appearance on This Morning.

The former Spice Girl joined the team for a special report, which saw her try her hand at both daytime TV presenting and taking up the role of a seasoned makeup artist in the exclusive footage. 

Victoria Beckham reveals the one beauty items she can't live without

00:20

In the short clip, Victoria is seen with her hair scraped up into a towel as she applies her makeup into a small compact mirror before letting viewers into a little secret about her make up obsession.

Revealing the one item she can’t live without, Victoria gushed about her obsession with nude lip liner and how she almost fell out with her makeup artist, Wendy Rowe, over the product. 

Victoria explains: “I don’t leave the house without my nude lipstick. I have them in every single one of my bags. I get a little obsessive! I’m obsessed with a nude lip liner. 

“I have to tell you, one day I was doing my shoot with Wendy and she forgot the lip liner.” 

In an attempt to defend herself, Wendy adds: “I misplaced it - that’s all I’m going to say! We managed to find it in the end though. I was going to call 999 but it was ok!” 

The pair tell viewers to always pick a nude colour one shade lighter than their natural lips if they want to achieve Victoria's signature look.

Trending on Heart

Ruby Chocolate 2

Scientists Have Discovered A New Type Of Chocolate...And It's PINK!
George Clooney addresses IVF rumours

George Clooney Has Firmly Put To Bed All Those IVF Rumours

Kim and Kanye are expecting a little girl.

Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Are Expecting A Little Girl!

BBC Blunder

BBC Breakfast Might Just Have Insulted The Residents Of This Town...

More Entertainment

See more More Entertainment

Celebs say what they really think about Piers Morg

Stars Were Asked Their Opinions Of Piers Morgan And The Answers Are Brutal!
Laura Tobin Good Morning Britain Gives Birth Asset

Weathergirl Laura Tobin Welcomes Baby Girl And You Won't Believe Which Star It's Named After!
007 is getting married

Is 007 Set To Get Hitched In The New James Bond Film?

Bake off biscuit week

Paul Hollywood And Prue Leith Slam GBB Bakers For Making Terrible Biscuits
Cheryl This Morning Interview

Cheryl Has Opened Up To This Morning About Becoming A Mum