WATCH! Gary Barlow Unveils PEROXIDE BLONDE Hairdo That's Left His Wife Amused
The Take That frontman has undergone a drastic makeover as the group head out on their Wonderland tour.
Gary Barlow appears to be pining after his days in Take That, as the frontman unveiled a drastic new hairdo that bears a strikingly similar resemblance to the style he wore in the 90s.
The 46-year-old singer-songwriter has gone back to his roots with bleach blonde hair and unveiled the peroxide mohawk hairdo ahead of his opening show for Take That's Wonderland tour.
Read more: Gary Barlow Fans Aren't Happy About This Twist On Let It Shine!
Gary's new do is sure to bring about mixed opinions, but he seemed confident with his choice when he appeared on the Lorraine show on Monday.
Entertainment reporter, Ross King went behind the scenes of Take That’s tour and quizzed the singer about his brand new 'do.
Gary Barlow said of his newly blonde hair: “You know what, I thought it’s departing so quickly, I thought for the last time I’m going blonde. And the 90s are back apparently, which means we’re back in fashion… just for this year only.”
Gary Barlow Explains THAT Bleach Blonde Hair On Lorraine
00:18
Despite being thrilled with his nostalgic new look, his wife Dawn Andews isn't as keen on his blonde barnet.
Gary told The Sun newspaper: "I did say to her, 'Do you really like my hair?' and she said, 'It's not the hair I've got the problem with, it's your mid-life crisis', and I was like, 'Thanks very much'".
Read more: Gary Barlow Puts A Dent in His Sex Appeal With This Grim Hair Confession
Even though he's received mixed feedback so far, Gary remains defiant and insists his 90s inspired hairdo is the height of fashion.
Delving further into his makeover, he added: "Vinyl's back and I thought, 'You know what? I'm taking it back to '92.' It was '92 since I was blond and I thought, 'It's Wonderland. I can't just walk on-stage with me old hairdo,' so I've gone blond for this tour."
Meanwhile, Gary and his bandmates Howard Donald and Mark Owen are excited to be back on the road.
Speaking on Lorraine, Howard said: “We want to keep touring because we love it so much. You’re pretty much pampered you know, it’s amazing, we’re just very, very lucky.”
We're not sure how we feel about the blonde hair either, but Gary definitely pulls it off!
Most Viewed Pictures On Heart
Gallery Bare-Naked Ladies: Stars Without Makeup!
Gallery Pregnant Celebrities: Serena Williams Is 20 Weeks Pregnant!
Gallery George From 'Stuart Little' Is All Grown Up... And You Won't Believe How Hot He Is!
Gallery Top Of The Chops! Celebrity Hair Do-Overs
Gallery Jamie Dornan: Sexiest Pictures Of The Christian Grey Actor
Gallery Celebrity Weddings: Bond Director Sam Mendes Is Off The Market!
Gallery Kelly Brook's Most Gorgeous Pictures
Gallery The Most Beautiful Celebrity Wedding Dresses
Gallery The Top 25 Sexiest Men
Gallery Best Dressed Celebrity Baby Bumps: Ciara Works The Red Carpet
Gallery 10 David Beckham Quotes Straight Out Of 'Only Fools & Horses'
Recently Played Tracks
To listen live, choose your preferred station:
Stay tuned...
-
Now playing: The best feel good music
Entertainment
From The X Factor To Eurovision - Who Is Lucie Jones?
Here's the lowdown on this year's UK Eurovision entrant...
Video Does Hollywood give robots and AI a bad reputation?
Alien: Covenant should be about, well, aliens. But the real protagonists are the robots, Walter and David, both played by Michael Fassbender.
Selena Gomez reveals details for second series of 13 Reasons Why
Selena Gomez has announced her controversial programme about teenage suicide 13 Reasons Why "isn't over", revealing details for a second series.
Dec's Adorable Dachshund Rocky Received Treatment From 'The Supervet'
Thankfully Dec has confirmed on Instagram that Rocky is back on the mend again.
Lena Dunham hits back at magazine for 'diet tips' cover
Lena Dunham has hit back at a magazine which used her photo as an example of a "slimdown" star for a "diet tips" piece.
Watch This Beautiful Marriage Proposal On A Crowded Train
Now that's one way to make your morning commute exciting!
Diver Tom Daley marries 'love of my life' Oscar-winner Dustin Black
Tom Daley has tweeted a picture of his marriage to "the love of my life" Dustin Lance Black.
WATCH: Keith Lemon And Paddy McGuinness HILARIOUSLY Recreate Dirty Dancing
You won't believe the size of Keith's watermelon in this clip from 'The Keith And Paddy Picture Show'.
Chris Rock announces first UK stand-up tour in a decade
US stand-up comedian Chris Rock is returning to the UK after almost 10 years away with his Total Blackout Tour.
Miranda Hart is Headed Back To Telly!
The comedian's new project is a family affair.
Here's A Peek Inside Tom Daley And Lance Black's Secret Wedding!
The 22-year-old diver and his beau, director Dustin Lance Black tied the knot on the 6th May.
Video MTV Awards: Brits honoured in gender neutral categories
Three Brits took home the most coveted prizes in the first gender neutral acting awards in film history at the MTV Movie and TV Awards.
Nicki Minaj offers to pay college fees for fans
US singer Nicki Minaj has said she will pay for some of her fans' college tuition fees if they can prove they have achieved top grades at school.
Conrad Hilton held for alleged car theft
Paris Hilton's younger brother Conrad has been arrested in Los Angeles for allegedly stealing a car and violating an ex-girlfriend's restraining order.
Fry being investigated for blasphemy - reports
Police are investigating a complaint of blasphemy against actor and comedian Stephen Fry, according to reports.
Turn Up The Feel Good With Heart's Brand New, Super Fun TV Advert!
Get #daddancing!
Steven Seagal's support for Putin gets him blacklisted by Ukraine
Steven Seagal has been banned from entering Ukraine after being branded a national security threat.
FINALLY! Sylvester Stallone Has A Six-Pack Diet We Can Agree With...PIZZA!
There is a God!
Video Dolly Parton gives millions to Tennessee wildfire victims
Country music legend Dolly Parton has given nearly 900 families $10,000 (£7,700) each after they were forced from their homes by deadly wildfires in Tennessee last year.
Gordon Ramsay Talks Wedding Bells After Seeing This Fans Dish
Just Marry Him Already!
Gallery Best Celebrity Pictures
Anna Wintour Receives Her Honour From The Queen while Justin Bieber Sends Fans Crazy With THIS Pic
Kanye West 'deletes Twitter and Instagram accounts'
US rapper Kanye West appears to have mysteriously deleted his Twitter and Instagram accounts with no explanation given.
Everything We Know So Far About The Upcoming Harry Styles Film ‘Dunkirk’
Your one-stop for information about the One Direction star's big acting role.
Here's When Danny Dyer Will Return To 'Eastenders' – Book It In Your Diary!
Mick's set to reclaim his place behind the bar – and he'll clash with Lee Ryan's character!
Zoe Ball's boyfriend found dead aged 40 at London flat
TV presenter Zoe Ball has said she is "devastated" following the death of her boyfriend.
Channel 4's New Bake Off Tent Has Been Papped! Get A Sneak Peek Of It Here...
Filming for the new series of the Great British Bake Off is underway and the first glimpse of the famous tent is here!
Video Orlando Bloom says Bourne-style female hero 'long overdue'
Orlando Bloom told Sky News that lead roles for women like in his latest film Unlocked have been a long-time coming.
There Is Some HUGE News About The Future Of Line Of Duty!
This is the news fans of the show will all have been hoping for!
Video Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn get Hollywood stars in 'wedding' ceremony
Actress Goldie Hawn has said the double Hollywood star ceremony for her and Kurt Russell felt like a wedding.
The Trailer For Eastenders Kat And Alfie Spin Off Is Here And SO Spooky!
The new series, Redwater, will follow Kat and Alfie Moon as they head to Ireland in search of Kat's long lost son.
Comments