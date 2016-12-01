WATCH! Jennifer Aniston Is STILL Teasing Us About A Friends Reunion
Extended: Jennifer Aniston Talks Friends Reunion, Office Christmas Party & Justin Theroux | Lorraine
06:23
Could the cast members finally be reuniting in Central Perk?
It's hard to believe it's been 12 long years since Central Perk closed it's doors and 'Friends' left our screens.
Now, Jennifer Aniston, who shot to fame as Rachel Green, has spoken about the possibility of a reunion with her co-stars Matt Le Blanc, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow.
The 47-year-old actress sat down for a chat with Lorraine on Thursday to discuss her new film 'Christmas Party' and talk quickly turned to the hit 90's sitcom.
Speaking on the possibility of a reunion, Jennifer admitted she wasn't quite sure how the show would continue considering how much the world has changed since it was filmed.
Jennifer Aniston was most memorable for her character's relationship with Ross Geller played by David Schwimmer
"Honestly I don’t know what we would do,"she explained. "I think that period of time was nostalgic, our faces weren't stuffed into cell phones, we weren’t checking Facebook and Instagram, we were in a room together, we were in a coffee shop talking having conversations, we have lost that.”
However, Jennifer insists she does only look back on her 10-year-stint with fond memories.
She added: "Still to this day [I look back with huge affection] It's something that was not only a gift for us, but something that people have been able to carry with them."
So will Rachel Greene, Chandler Bing, Phoebe Buffet, Joey Tribbiani, Ross and Monica Geller be back in town? We hope so!
Most Viewed Pictures On Heart
Gallery Bare-Naked Ladies: Stars Without Makeup!
Gallery Pregnant Celebrities: Who's Expecting?
Gallery George From 'Stuart Little' Is All Grown Up... And You Won't Believe How Hot He Is!
Gallery Top Of The Chops! Celebrity Hair Do-Overs
Gallery Jamie Dornan: Sexiest Pictures Of The Christian Grey Actor
Gallery Celebrity Weddings: Bond Director Sam Mendes Is Off The Market!
Gallery Kelly Brook's Most Gorgeous Pictures
Gallery The Most Beautiful Celebrity Wedding Dresses
Gallery The Top 25 Sexiest Men
Gallery Best Dressed Celebrity Baby Bumps: Ciara Works The Red Carpet
Gallery 10 David Beckham Quotes Straight Out Of 'Only Fools & Horses'
Recently Played Tracks
To listen live, choose your preferred location:
On TV: George Michael: Thru The Years
5pm - 6pm
-
George Michael , Aretha Franklin I Knew You Were Waiting
17:30
-
George Michael Faith
17:28
-
George Michael A Different Corner
17:21
Entertainment
Top model Hanne Gaby Odiele reveals she was born intersex
A top model has revealed she was born intersex - meaning her sex characteristics do not fit typical definitions for male or female bodies.
La La Land leads diverse Oscar nominations list
Hollywood musical La La Land has continued its awards momentum, landing a record-equalling 14 nominations from the Academy, including best picture.
Watch The Oscars Nominations Roll In Live From LA Right Here!
Awards season is well under way and its nearly time for the most glam awards show of them all...the Oscars!
Oscars 2017: Full list of nominations
This year's Oscar nominations are out and Hollywood musical La La Land leads the way with a record-equalling 14. Here are the nominees in all categories:
Here's The Reason Why TV And Film Villains Are ALWAYS British!
A linguist has uncovered the reason why Bond villains are always British...
Could Strictly's Ed Balls Be Starring In A Musical?
The former politician has been scouted for a musical by top stage producer Sonia Freedman.
Mysterious #FollowTheSpiders Teaser Has Harry Potter Fans Freaking Out!
Have you noticed the obscure messaging featuring the creepy crawlies?
Oscars 2017: What to expect from nominations?
With La La Land still expected to lead the pack, there are many unanswered questions regarding Tuesday's Academy announcement.
Gallery Are They Or Aren't They?: Latest Celebrity Stories
Kate Middleton's star power could be prevent her from attending the BAFTAs ceremony next month.
Suspended SNL writer apologises for Barron Trump joke
A Saturday Night Live writer has apologised following her suspension for tweeting a widely criticised joke about Donald Trump's youngest son Barron.
Ewan McGregor and Piers Morgan in Twitter spat over women's marches
Ewan McGregor has refused to be interviewed by Piers Morgan because of the TV presenter's comments about the women's anti-Donald Trump marches.
Kardashian clinic visit investigated by Dubai authorities
Dubai authorities are reportedly investigating a centre for disabled children after it hosted a visit by Kim Kardashian West without government approval.
The Last Jedi: Name of Star Wars episode VIII revealed online
The name for the hotly anticipated next instalment of the Star Wars film franchise has been revealed as The Last Jedi.
Orlando Bloom Is Swapping Acting For Teaching And Could Be Coming To YOUR School!
Hollywood actor Orlando Bloom will be teaching at one lucky school in Manchester to promote a new chain of academy schools.
'Allo 'Allo! Legend Gorden Kaye Has Passed Away Aged 75
Gorden Kaye, famous for playing Rene Artois in 'Allo 'Allo! and Bernard Butler in Coronation Street, has sadly passed away...
Razzies 2016: Zoolander 2 tops year's worst movies
Sequels, remakes and book adaptations dominate "the crop of cinematic c**p" at this year's Annual Razzie Awards.
Madonna defends blow up White House 'metaphor' at Trump march
Madonna has defended her angry anti-Trump speech at Saturday's Women's March on Washington, saying she was speaking in metaphors.
Remember X Factor's Danyl Johnson? He Could Be Our Eurovision Entry!
The acts who are competing to represent the UK at the 2017 Eurovision have been announced and Danyl Johnson is one of them! Find out who else is in the running.
Kate Hudson's Brother Responds To THOSE Brad Pitt Romance Rumours In The Funniest Way Possible
When Oliver Hudson read that his sister was supposedly dating Hollywood's most sought after bachelor, he has only one thing to say...
SPOILER: Debbie Dingle's Dramatic Return To Emmerdale Puts Her Kids In Danger
In a dramatic return to the Dales, Debbie risks the lives of her dad Caine Dingle and her ex, Pete Barton.
THIS Great British Bake Off Spin-Off Show Is Back On BBC With A New Host!
Thought you'd seen the last of GBBO-related shows on the BBC? Well, think again!
Isabelle Huppert named actress of the year in surprise twist
Isabelle Huppert has been named actress of the year at the London Critics' Circle Film Awards, in an unexpected twist.
The Killers to headline Hyde Park's BST Festival
American indie-rock band The Killers have been confirmed as the final headline act for one of UK's biggest music festivals.
Channel 4 Are About To Launch Their Most EXTREME Reality Show Yet!
Their new series is a survival show based around a plane crash and presented by an ex-SAS soldier.
Gallery Best Celebrity Pictures - 24th January 2017
Matthew McConaughey reveals how he prepped for his role in Gold while Dermot O'Leary gets a new hosting gig...
Music video actor Ofner shot dead while filming in Australia
An actor has been shot dead in a bar in Brisbane while shooting a music video for Australian hip hop duo Bliss n Eso.
Selfies - an art form? the Saatchi Gallery thinks so
David Cameron, Barack Obama, Angela Merkel, Francois Hollande and John Kerry have all posed for selfies.
Video Trainspotting: Ewan McGregor admits he had 'bad sequel' fears
Ewan McGregor has told Sky News he was worried about tarnishing the reputation of the original Trainspotting with a bad sequel - but that all his reservations were forgotten after reading the scrip
Video From youth to middle age: Trainspotting sequel pulls into Edinburgh
Trainspotting was a seminal film of the Nineties.
Geri And Christian Horner Welcome A New Member Of The Family
Congratulations have been pouring in from the great and the good for the flame-haired star and her former F1 Team Principle hubby.
Comments