WATCH! Jennifer Aniston Is STILL Teasing Us About A Friends Reunion

Play Extended: Jennifer Aniston Talks Friends Reunion, Office Christmas Party & Justin Theroux | Lorraine 06:23

Could the cast members finally be reuniting in Central Perk?

It's hard to believe it's been 12 long years since Central Perk closed it's doors and 'Friends' left our screens.

Now, Jennifer Aniston, who shot to fame as Rachel Green, has spoken about the possibility of a reunion with her co-stars Matt Le Blanc, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow.

The 47-year-old actress sat down for a chat with Lorraine on Thursday to discuss her new film 'Christmas Party' and talk quickly turned to the hit 90's sitcom.

Speaking on the possibility of a reunion, Jennifer admitted she wasn't quite sure how the show would continue considering how much the world has changed since it was filmed.

Jennifer Aniston was most memorable for her character's relationship with Ross Geller played by David Schwimmer

"Honestly I don’t know what we would do,"she explained. "I think that period of time was nostalgic, our faces weren't stuffed into cell phones, we weren’t checking Facebook and Instagram, we were in a room together, we were in a coffee shop talking having conversations, we have lost that.”

However, Jennifer insists she does only look back on her 10-year-stint with fond memories.

She added: "Still to this day [I look back with huge affection] It's something that was not only a gift for us, but something that people have been able to carry with them."

So will Rachel Greene, Chandler Bing, Phoebe Buffet, Joey Tribbiani, Ross and Monica Geller be back in town? We hope so!