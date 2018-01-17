Vicky Pattinson Makes Shock Decision To Postpone Her Dream Wedding

The former Loose Women panelist has spoken out about her reasons for putting her marriage to John Noble on hold.

Vicky Pattinson has shocked her fans by revealing she has put her wedding on hold.

The upbeat Geordie revealed she'll no longer be tying the knot with John Noble in a stunning £175,000 ceremony this summer.

Vicky, who got engaged after her beau popped the question last July during a romantic dog walk, admitted she had doubts about married life and is giving herself more time to plan the wedding by pushing back the date by a 'year or two'.

"I'm loving being a fiancée. Being a fiancée is young and exciting. I've just come to terms with being 30. I'm not ready to come to terms with being married yet as well." She explained to OK! magazine.

She added: "I want to enjoy my engagement for a few years. I have my whole life to be a wife so I want to give being a fiancée some loving for a few years too."

I SAID YES...... @johnnoblejn I love you with all my heart and can't wait to be your wife #happilyeverafter all details in this week's @ok_mag!!!! Grab a copy! A post shared by Vicky Pattison (@vickypattison) onJul 17, 2017 at 1:16am PDT

Vicky Pattison got engaged to her boyfriend John Noble after striking up a relationship in December 2016.

The former 'Geordie Shore' star revealed at the time that she burst into tears when John finally decided to pop the question with a beautiful 3.6-carat marquise-cut diamond ring.

In an exclusive chat with OK! magazine, Vicky explained the pair had been spending the weekend at his countryside home on the outskirts of Newcastle, North East England when John got down on one knee.

"I was spending a few days at John's house, which is just outside Newcastle and surrounded by lovely countryside." She explained.

"One morning he suggested we take his dog Roxie out for a walk. After a while we stopped for a sit down on a bench overlooking some lovely scenery. I was playing with Roxie when she shook her head and got slobber all over my face. When I wiped it away, John was in front of me on one knee. I couldn't believe it, I burst into tears. I said yes and then I looked at the ring and I was blown away, it was amazing."

Morning strolls ‍ A post shared by John Noble (@johnnoblejn) onDec 31, 2017 at 3:18am PST

However, the 30-year-old beauty admitted she was convinced John - who she first dated when she was 21 - was going to break up with her because he didn't seem as into her as before and even refused to see her one weekend in the run up to their weekend away.

Vicky explained: "In the days leading up to the proposal I was convinced that he was about to break up with me! We'd had a difficult few weeks because I had been really busy with work and couldn't make it to see him."

"I was hoping he would come to see me [in Essex] but he kept saying he had too much on. It was so out of character for him that I started panicking, thinking he was going to finish things with me. I was crying to all my friends all the time and arguing with him on the phone because I was so sure he didn't want to be with me anymore."

Night two with the man of my dreams... @johnnoblejn at Villa Tiberio!!! A post shared by Vicky Pattison (@vickypattison) onJul 15, 2017 at 2:05pm PDT

It seems as though the pair are still happy in their relationship despite pushing back their nuptials as they were spotted enjoying a romantic meal at Gaucho's on Tuesday night.