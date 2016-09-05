Stacey Solomon, Martine McCutcheon and Lisa Riley Have An Exciting New Job!

Play Stacey Solomon And Martine McCutcheon's Carpool Karaoke | Loose Women 01:44

The Loose Women panel has had a BIG shake-up...

We've seen a lot of panelists come and go over the years, but now the Loose Women panel is set to see THREE new faces grace the daytime talkshow.

Stacey Solomon, Martine McCutcheon and Lisa Riley are all set to become full-time panellists after becoming fan favourites during their guest appearances on the show.

Martine and Stacey celebrated the news with their very own Carpool Karaoke video, made famous by James Corden's sketches on the 'Late Late Show'.

So proud to be a part of the @loosewomen family! Here's to more laughs and surprises! Yaaaaaaay!! pic.twitter.com/NGlksiznmh — Stacey Solomon (@StaceySolomon) September 4, 2016

All three girls have become nation's sweethearts in their own way.

Stacey, rose to fame on ITV's 'The X Factor' back in 2009 before being named Queen of The Jungle during the tenth series of 'Im a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!' in 2010.

Former 'Emmerdale' star Lisa Riley, made waves during her appearance as a guest panellist when she revealed the results of her 10 stone weight-loss after dropping from a size 30 to a size 14, and has given her frank opinion on cosmetic surgery — admitting that she is planning a tummy tuck to get rid of her excess skin.

Meanwhile, Martine McCutcheon has long been a fan favourite following her lengthy stint on Eastenders as Tiffany, before appearing as Hugh Grant's love interest in 2003 classic 'Love Actually'.

The news come after the panel waved goodbye to Sherrie, who decided to call it a day after sensationally quitting the show live on air.

The actress - who had been a panelist on the ITV daytime show since 2003 - has been a fan favourite with viewers during her time on the show having spoken openly about her personal dramas over the years including being declared bankrupt, losing her hair through stress and her relationships.

However the 65-year-old star claims she is looking forward to her next adventure and is ready to pass the baton onto another woman.

Tearfully announcing her departure, Sherrie said: "I'm going to be leaving Loose Women because it's kind of time. I've kind of said everything there is.

“And so I'm leaving this seat so that someone else can sit on this seat for 14 years and tell all their stories."

Although Sherrie decided to walk away from the show, she has nothing but praise for the long-running daytime chat show as she believes it's helped her through some of the darker moments in her life.

She gushed: "It's been incredible, I've been here 14 years. And when I came here, I was not in a good place, my husband had gone and I was not happy.

"These girls have been amazing. They've got me through everything and it's been wonder but I just want to say when I first came, I was in a very stressed condition and I lost all my hair and I wore a wig, which was just awful, and I got through that and then I was declared bankrupt, I got through that and all the time these girls were with me."

Sherrie won't actually be making her exit until September but she did leave fans with a glimmer of hope that she might one day return, as she joked: "I have to say, like Arnold Schwarzenegger said, I'll be back!"

We hope so!