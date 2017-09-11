Peter Kay Gives Defiant Speech In Wake Of Manchester Attacks

11 September 2017, 08:08

Peter Kay We Are Manchester Getty

The comedian, who hails from Bolton, spoke about how he once worked at Manchester Arena and described what it meant to him and described hosting the re-opening ceremony as an "honour".

Comedian Peter Kay gave a rousing speech as he addressed the crowds at Manchester Arena over the weekend.

The 'Car Share' star took to the stage at #WeAreManchester to urge the crowds to "move forward with love" in the wake of the Manchester Terrorist Attacks which saw 22 people killed following an Ariana Grande concert back in May.

Speaking to the crowds he said: "Hello everybody’ and described how he worked at the Arena for four years. 

Kay added: "It's an absolute honour to be here for the re-opening. I spent a lot of time here. 

"I have played here many times and I've been very lucky. I have watched a lot of acts here and I have seen a lot of happiness and joy in this building and in this room. 

"There's been a lot of joy in this room over the years including the night of 22nd May right up until the terrorist attack.

"These last four months have been incredibly painful. Horrendous is putting it mildly."

The crowd greeted the star with a rapturous applause, to which he added: "We can’t let terrorists win. We have to remember the good times and let them outweigh the bad."

Robbie Williams sings Angels at One Love Manchester

Robbie Williams needs the help of the 50,000 strong crowd at One Love Manchester to help him sing Angels

01:07

"Victims will never be forgotten and we have to move forward with love not hate.”

Well said, Peter!

Elsewhere, fans were treated to a jam-packed concert to celebrate the re-opening of the arena, with Noel Gallagher leading the crowd in song to Oasis hit, "Don't Look Back In Anger", which has since become an anthem for Manchester's defiance in the wake of the attacks.

