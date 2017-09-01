WATCH! Fans Slam Ruth Langsford For Using This Technique To Practice Strictly Moves

This Morning presenter Ruth Langsford was at the receiving end of backlash ahead of the dance competitions launch this month.

With just weeks to go until the launch of Strictly Come Dancing, the contestants have been doing everything they can to make sure they are prepared for competition.

However, Ruth Langsford found herself at the receiving end of backlash, after using her dog as a dancing partner.

In a video posted to Instagram, the presenter can be seen holding her dog Maggie by the paws as they dance around her kitchen to the Strictly theme tune.

Ruth is heard praising the black pooch as "a good girl" in the video which was posted with the caption: "My Maggie helping me break my dancing shoes in...def more poise & grace than me!! @bbcstrictly #maggie #rescuedog #dogstrust #dancing #shoes"

While most deemed the video adorable, it didn't appear to go down well with some of her fans who took to the comments section to slam the star.

One said: "Noooo please put her down. This puts way too much pressure on her hips and spine."





While another added: "Or how about not pull your dog about? Even they don't seem bothered it's not very nice."

"Dogs are not designed to dance! This is not good for her joints. She's going along with it to please you. Stop being ridiculous." said another.

However most of her fans were delighted by the video and heaped praise on Ruth's pooch for its dancing ability.

