Simon Cowell Has Been Rushed To Hospital From His London Home

27 October 2017, 15:22

Simon Cowell Britain's Got Talent Press Launch

The music mogul is said to have had a fall in his home.

An ambulance was called to Britain's Got Talent star Simon Cowell's home in London this morning.

Sourced report seeing the music guru being stretchered from the mansion in a neck brace after a fall at his home in London.

It is believed at the moment that the 58-year-old fainted and fell down the stairs while going to get a drink in the early morning.

A source close to the star told The Sun: "It’s been a scary morning. It was very early and Simon was going down his stairs to get some hot milk because he couldn’t sleep.

“He fainted and is thought to have fallen down the stairs.

“An ambulance was called and he was stretchered out of the house in a neck brace surrounded by worried aides.”

The incident is said to have taken place at 6.45am but it is unclear whether his young son Eric or his partner Lauren Silverman were at home with him at the time.

He is said to be in a stable condition in hospital - we will be updating the story as we learn more.

Trending on Heart

Bake Off Star Dancing On Ice

Have Dancing On Ice Just Revealed This Bake Off Star Will Be Joining The Competition?
Toy story, toy story land, woody

WATCH: Disney Are Opening A 'Toy Story Land'

How Much Does Adele Get Paid A Day

Adele Earns THIS Much A Day Thanks To The Success Of Her Last Album
Apprentice 2017

This Is How Much The Apprentice Candidates Get Paid To Go On The Show

More Entertainment

See more More Entertainment

Homework Debate

WATCH: This Morning Spark Debate Over Setting Homework During The Holidays
Davina McCall Egg Timer

Davina McCall Reveals Secret To Long Marriage And It Involves An Egg Timer!
Olivia Colman The Queen

Broadchurch Actress Olivia Colman's Next Role Is By Royal Appointment!
Gillian McKeith Makeover

Gillian McKeith Is UNRECOGNISABLE On The Red Carpet After Glam Makeover
Holly Willhouby, celebrity juice, halloween

WATCH! Fans Go Into Meltdown Over Holly Willoughby's Wardrobe Malfunction