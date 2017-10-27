Simon Cowell Has Been Rushed To Hospital From His London Home

The music mogul is said to have had a fall in his home.

An ambulance was called to Britain's Got Talent star Simon Cowell's home in London this morning.

Sourced report seeing the music guru being stretchered from the mansion in a neck brace after a fall at his home in London.

It is believed at the moment that the 58-year-old fainted and fell down the stairs while going to get a drink in the early morning.

A source close to the star told The Sun: "It’s been a scary morning. It was very early and Simon was going down his stairs to get some hot milk because he couldn’t sleep.

“He fainted and is thought to have fallen down the stairs.

“An ambulance was called and he was stretchered out of the house in a neck brace surrounded by worried aides.”

The incident is said to have taken place at 6.45am but it is unclear whether his young son Eric or his partner Lauren Silverman were at home with him at the time.

He is said to be in a stable condition in hospital - we will be updating the story as we learn more.