Simon Cowell Opens Up About The Life Changing Accident That Saw Him Hospitalised

30 October 2017, 07:30

USA X-Factor Simon Cowell

The music mogul was rushed to hospital in an ambulance on Friday morning.

Simon Cowell has revealed the life changing nature of the accident that saw him hospitalised on Friday. 

The 58-year-old was rushed to hospital in an ambulance after collapsing and then falling down the stairs in his London home. 

Since his fall he has vowed to change his lifestyle after revealing low blood pressure was the cause of the incident.

The Britain's Got Talent Star insists he will "take care" of himself for the sake of his three-year-old son Eric. 

He said: "Sometimes we get a reminder that we're not invincible and this was certainly mine. It was a huge shock."

Read More: Simon Cowell Has Been Rushed To Hospital From His London Home

"They think I fainted because I had low blood pressure and so I have got to really take good care of myself to sort that out."

"After all I am a dad and have more responsibility than ever."

After coming round following the fall, Simon was concerned he had done "some real damage" and is now grateful he didn't "seriously" hurt himself.

He told The Sun newspaper: "I'd gone to get some hot milk because I felt ropey. On the way back upstairs, I just remember feeling really dizzy.

"Next thing I know someone was putting a neck brace on me and I had a terrible headache, which must have been from me hitting the stairs. I was worried at first that I'd done some real damage. But I'm on the mend now. I know I was very lucky I didn't hurt myself seriously."

"It could have been a lot worse. I must say, everyone at the hospital were incredible. I'm truly grateful."

Simon was stretchered out of his home at 7am on Friday morning and while he was back at the abode 10 hours later, doctors advised  against going through with his TV appearances over the weekend.

