This New Face Features In The Brand New Cold Feet Teaser!

The show is returning for it's seventh series this Autumn and there's a new face in town...

Siobhan Finneran is set to join 'Cold Feet'.

The 51-year-old actress is best known for playing Jan in 'Benidorm' but now she is moving away from the Spanish hotel and has been cast to play Cheshire housewife Nikki Kirkbright in the hit ITV comedy-drama.

Speaking to the Sun newspaper, the actress said: "I'm incredibly happy to be involved in 'Cold Feet' as I've always been a fan.

"It's an absolute joy to be part of such an iconic series. Working with the Roberts and the rest of the cast has been a great pleasure."

The popular show returned to ITV in 2016 after a 13-year absence and fans will get to follow the lives of Adam, David, Karen, Pete and Jenny - played by James Nesbitt, Robert Bathurst, Hermione Norris, John Thomson and Fay Ripley respectively - again in September.



Picture | ITV

A lot has happened in that time, the finale saw Adam and Tina finally hit it off and they've been inseparable ever since, living across the hall from each other.

Adam is keen to take their relationship to the next level and a proposal could be on the cards, but it all depends on Tina who doesn't appear to be thinking that far ahead.

There is also trouble in paradise for married couple Jenny [Fay] and Pete [John].

The latter became suicidal last season and is now working as a chauffeur, but he is desperately seeking appreciation from his wife, who is busy making sure their teenage daughter Chloe is dealing with the news that Pete isn't her real father, putting pressure on the couple's relationship.



Picture | ITV

Elsewhere, Karen [Hermione] is hyped about launching her own publishing house, but all is not as well as it seems after she hires Romana [Jacey Salles] as a personal assistant.

And finally, after David [Bathurst] lost his high-paid finance job he's struggling to get by selling insurance and his love life is also on a downer after his ex Karen snubbed him.

Siobhan's character will have a close bond with Bathurst's alter-ego David but it appears Nikki is just using him.

After a successful return for the show last year, bosses are keen to keep viewers hooked and while there is plenty of drama in store, there will also be some humour.