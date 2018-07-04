Stacey Solomon children: Loose Women host’s family life revealed

Joe Swash’s girlfriend has two adorable sons from previous relationships - here’s everything you need to know about Stacey’s life as a mum.

Stacey Solomon – who is currently in a relationship with Joe Swash – is only too happy to talk about her life as a mum to her two sons.

Often sharing her opinions on motherhood on Instagram, Twitter and even Loose Women, the former X Factor star has even opened up about the possibility of her getting pregnant again in the future with her TV boyfriend.

But who are the two adorable boys we get to see so much of on Instagram?

Here’s everything you need to know about Stacey’s precious family life with her kids:

Zachary

Zach is Stacey’s older son at nine years old and is from her relationship with teenage sweetheart Dean Cox.

Unfortunately the couple split shortly after their son’s birth but it is thought he still plays a strong role in his life.

Leighton

Born in 2012, Stacey welcomed adorable Leighton with her former fiancé Aaron Barnham.

Now five years old, Leighton is the perfect little brother to Zach.

Stacey Solomon on getting pregnant again

There have been lots of pregnancy and engagement rumours around Stacey and Joe and she’s made no secret of the fact she would like a third child.

Talking on Loose Women in January 2018 she said, “I definitely want another baby and it definitely makes me broody when I see people are pregnant and having babies.

“I already have two beautiful baby boys so if I don’t, I won’t be upset, but it’s definitely in my plan. I don’t know if it’s in Joe’s plan!”