I'm A Celeb Fans Think Stanley Johnson Farted During Last Night's Trial!

That's what a diet of rice and beans gets you!

The celebrity camp mates have only been in the jungle for a week but it seems like the diet of rice and beans is already taking its toll for one in particular!

Some I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! fans think they heard Stanley Johnson, dad of politician Boris Johnson, let out a fart as he entered the bush tucker trial clearing yesterday.

Have a listen below and let us know what you think....

Did you hear it? There is definitely a suspicious noise!

The celebs joined Ant and Dec to welcome two new celebs into camp as part of the trial 'The Battle For 10 Downing Creek' in which they were introduced to Kez Dugdale, former leader of Scottish Labour and comedian Ian Lee.

Perhaps the excitement of meeting the new camp mates was just too much for Stanley and he couldn't fight the affects of his high fibre diet.

Stanley also didn't seem too pleased with camp Prime Minister Iain Lee's behaviour last night. The politics' veteran wasn't happy with the new camp democracy and made his feelings clear after he got told off for helping Jennie cook.

This was breaking the rules as Jennie was designated camp cook and wasn't allowed help from any of the other celebrities.

Awkward!