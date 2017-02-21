Steve Irwin's Son Is Now The Spitting Image Of His Crocodile Dundee Dad

Robert Irwin had us all confused during his appearance on The Late Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The likeness to his dad Steve Irwin is uncanny.

Dress in a kaki shorts with a wild enthusiasm for animals and pure confidence in front of the camera - you'll be forgiven for thinking we were talking about the late Steve Irwin.

Nope, we're talking about his wildlife-loving son, Robert.

I had a great time wrangling and photographing this beautiful Carpet PythonI moved him off a busy road and took the opportunity to photograph this amazing reptile before relocating him to a safer place away from the road! #snakesrule A post shared by Robert Irwin (@robertirwinphotography) onJan 13, 2017 at 4:48pm PST

TV zoologist, Steve Irwin - or Crocodile Dundee as he was also known - died in 2006 at the age of 44 from a stingray accident, leaving behind a beloved wife and two children: Bindi and Robert Clarence, who were 8 and 2 at the time.

Now 13, it looks like Robert is following exactly in his father's footsteps, right down to his looks and mannerisms.

Robert appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote the annual Steve Irwin Gala in L.A. in aid of animal conservation.

With him, he gave host Jimmy Fallon a lesson in animal handling, bringing with him an array of wild animals — including Beetlejuice the African dwarf crocodile, Micky the screaming armadillo, Lady the red-tailed boa constrictor, Valentino the baby sloth, and Serenity the sloth (who took a particular liking to Fallon).

He told Jimmy: "My dad was actually on The Tonight Show quite a while ago, so it's really nice to be able to follow in his footsteps. It's just in my blood. I actually grew up at Australia Zoo, so I think I'm the luckiest kid on planet Earth."

A post shared by Robert Irwin (@robertirwinphotography) onDec 24, 2016 at 2:14pm PST

And as if our eyes hadn't already welled up, Bindi, Robert's 18-year-old sister was back stage supporting her little bro.

She wrote on Instagram that her brother gets "more and more like Dad every day."

Tears in my eyes. So proud of @robertirwinphotography You are more and more like Dad every day. I'm forever thankful to be your sister. A post shared by Bindi Irwin (@bindisueirwin) onFeb 16, 2017 at 9:06pm PST

Bindi, continues his conservation efforts by promoting their charity, Wildlife Warriors .

Just like his father, Robert works at the Australian Zoo and co-hosts a wildlife show on Discovery Kids called Wild But True .