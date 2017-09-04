Strictly Come Dancing Hopeful Aston Merrygold Just Revealed Some BIG News

The ex-JLS star and his girlfriend Sarah Richards have an announcement to make.

As if the announcement that JLS singer Aston Merrygold is joining Strictly Come Dancing isn't HUGE news enough for the star, he had some other pretty exciting news to share with fans.

He and girlfriend Sarah Richards are expecting their first child together!

The brand new father to be took to Instagram to unveil the news to fans in a creative photo which he and Sarah appear in alongside a big bunch of pink and blue balloons.

The pair pose with shock as they sit either side of a chair with a 'reserved' sign for the new addition of their family.

In the caption of the photo Aston gushed: "On May 29th 2017 we found out that our lives were going to change forever! This secret has been so hard to keep, but I'm so excited to finally be able to share the news with everybody that me and my beautiful lady @sarahlourichards are going to be parents!!!!!!"

"I'm NEVER speechless but words can't describe how I feel.. All I know is there's no feeling like it! Sar I promise to be the best daddy ever to our baby boy/girl. You are an amazing woman and going to be the greatest mum to our child! Thank you for continuously making me the happiest man ever! I love you hurry up bump we can't wait to meet you"

Aston will start his training for Strictly soon in preparation for the new series this year, but it seems like he won't only have the coveted glitterball trophy on his mind now.

Congratulations guys!