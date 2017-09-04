Strictly Come Dancing Hopeful Aston Merrygold Just Revealed Some BIG News

4 September 2017, 07:26

Aston Merrygold having a baby

The ex-JLS star and his girlfriend Sarah Richards have an announcement to make.

As if the announcement that JLS singer Aston Merrygold is joining Strictly Come Dancing isn't HUGE news enough for the star, he had some other pretty exciting news to share with fans.

He and girlfriend Sarah Richards are expecting their first child together!

The brand new father to be took to Instagram to unveil the news to fans in a creative photo which he and Sarah appear in alongside a big bunch of pink and blue balloons.

 

On May 29th 2017 we found out that our lives were going to change forever! This secret has been so hard to keep, but I'm so excited to finally be able to share the news with everybody that me and my beautiful lady @sarahlourichards are going to be parents!!!!!! I'm NEVER speechless but words can't describe how I feel.. All I know is there's no feeling like it! Sar I promise to be the best daddy ever to our baby boy/girl. You are an amazing woman and going to be the greatest mum to our child! Thank you for continuously making me the happiest man ever! I love youhurry up bump we can't wait to meet you #suprise #babybump #weaintfindingoutifitsaboyorgirl #notjustuncleastandauntysarahnow #blessed #halfofmehalfofyou #pinkorblue #2018baby #thisseatisreservedforourbaby #jan2018cantcomesoonenough

A post shared by AM (@astonmerrygold) onSep 3, 2017 at 7:02am PDT

The pair pose with shock as they sit either side of a chair with a 'reserved' sign for the new addition of their family. 

In the caption of the photo Aston gushed: "On May 29th 2017 we found out that our lives were going to change forever! This secret has been so hard to keep, but I'm so excited to finally be able to share the news with everybody that me and my beautiful lady @sarahlourichards are going to be parents!!!!!!"

Read More: Everything You Need To Know About Strictly Come Dancing 2017!

"I'm NEVER speechless but words can't describe how I feel.. All I know is there's no feeling like it! Sar I promise to be the best daddy ever to our baby boy/girl. You are an amazing woman and going to be the greatest mum to our child! Thank you for continuously making me the happiest man ever! I love you hurry up bump we can't wait to meet you"

Aston will start his training for Strictly soon in preparation for the new series this year, but it seems like he won't only have the coveted glitterball trophy on his mind now.

Congratulations guys!

Trending on Heart

Cheryl Returning To X Factor

Cheryl WILL Be Returning To X Factor Despite Being Replaced By Nicole!
Josh Homme CBeebies Bedtime stories

Rock Star Josh Homme Is The Latest Celeb To Rock Us To Bed On CBeebies
Serena Williams Gives Birth

Serena Williams Gives Birth To Baby Girl With Fiance Alex Ohanian
Will and Grace Trailer

The Teaser For Will and Grace Reboot Is Everything We Hoped For!

More Entertainment

See more More Entertainment

Scarlett Moffatt Streetmate

Scarlett Moffat Reveals New Hairdo Cut By Her Boyfriend!

Coronation Street cancelled for Five days

Coronation Street Is On Hold For The Next FIVE DAYS And Fans Are Furious

Judges

Len Goodman's Replacement Has THIS Message For Strictly Contestants

This Morning

This Hairy Throwback Photo Of Eamonn Holmes Has Turned Ruth Off!
Ruth Langsford Dog Dancing Strictly Asset

WATCH! Fans Slam Ruth Langsford For Using This Technique To Practice Strictly Moves