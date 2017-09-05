Strictly Stars Look Glamorous In First Official Trailer For The New Series!

5 September 2017, 14:38

Strictly Stars Look Glamorous In First Official Tr

The Strictly Come Dancing class of 2017 have their glad rags on and are ready for the dance floor!

The seasons are changing, X Factor has begun and now Strictly Come Dancing is firmly on the way!

So to wet our appetites for the glitzy show even more the BBC have teased us with some photos of the Class of 2017 altogether AND a trailer that is getting us seriously excited for the new series.

The Strictly Teaser Trailer Is Here!

00:41

 

The short clip begins with Alexandra Burke humming the iconic Strictly Come Dancing theme song before the other celebrity hopefuls appear wielding feathers in some very glamorous outfits.

Read More: Strictly Come Dancing Hopeful Aston Merrygold Just Revealed Some BIG News

Ruth Langsford can be seen fully embracing the Strictly wardrobe as she appears in the clip with a black feathered dress covered in crystals with matching long black gloves.

The boys of this years show including Aston Merrygold, Davood Ghadami and Reverend Richard Coles all appear suited and booted and ready to take on the ballroom.

If you're a fan of the show and are looking forward to the new series you'll be pleased to know you don't have to wait long as the new series of Strictly Come Dancing kicks off this Saturday at 7pm!

Trending on Heart

Beyonce birthday

Beyonce's Friends Celebrated Her Birthday In This Unique Way..

Beyonce Knowles

Ashley and Laurel

THIS Show Won EVERY Soap Category At The TV Choice Awards!

Tipping Point Mel C

Watch! Emotional Moment Mel C Breaks Down After Gambling Away Charity Money On Tipping Point!
Limited Edition Star Wars Stamps

Buy These Limited Edition Stamps Now And You Could Be Sitting On A Fortune In The Future!

More Entertainment

See more More Entertainment

Eastenders Is Set For A HUGE Gas Explosion And Not

Here's Who WON'T Be Killed Off In The 'EastEnders' Gas Explosion...
Dancing on Ice hosts

Our Two Favourites Have Been Officially Confirmed As The Hosts For Dancing On Ice!
Nick Knowles TV Choice Awards

Nick Knowles With Mystery Woman At TV Choice Awards Days After TOWIE Fling

Adam Thomas Neighbours asset

Is Ryan Thomas About To Swap Coronation Street For Ramsey Street?

Corrie

Viewers Think Michelle Keegan Has Returned to 'Corrie'!