Strictly Stars Look Glamorous In First Official Trailer For The New Series!

The Strictly Come Dancing class of 2017 have their glad rags on and are ready for the dance floor!

The seasons are changing, X Factor has begun and now Strictly Come Dancing is firmly on the way!

So to wet our appetites for the glitzy show even more the BBC have teased us with some photos of the Class of 2017 altogether AND a trailer that is getting us seriously excited for the new series.

The Strictly Teaser Trailer Is Here! 00:41

The short clip begins with Alexandra Burke humming the iconic Strictly Come Dancing theme song before the other celebrity hopefuls appear wielding feathers in some very glamorous outfits.

Ruth Langsford can be seen fully embracing the Strictly wardrobe as she appears in the clip with a black feathered dress covered in crystals with matching long black gloves.

The boys of this years show including Aston Merrygold, Davood Ghadami and Reverend Richard Coles all appear suited and booted and ready to take on the ballroom.

If you're a fan of the show and are looking forward to the new series you'll be pleased to know you don't have to wait long as the new series of Strictly Come Dancing kicks off this Saturday at 7pm!