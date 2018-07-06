Strictly’s Dianne Buswell and Emmerdale star Anthony Quinlan are back on

By Sam Lucas

Following reports of a split, SCD professional Dianne and Anthony now seem more loved up than ever.

Strictly star Dianne Buswell and Anthony Quinlan have rekindled their romance.

Despite reports that the Strictly pro dancer, 29, and Emmerdale star, 33, had called it quits, they reunited for a cosy selfie shared on the Australian dancer's Instagram account.

All smiles, whilst posing in each others arms, Dianne captioned the loved-up picture: “How I like to spend my days off” followed by a heart emoji.

The news comes after a source told The Sun that the pair had parted ways, saying: “It seems the curse of Strictly is even affecting couples who just look like they’ll appear together."

The source added: “Anthony and Dianne insist the split is down to job commitments, as she’s based in London for Strictly and he’s mostly in Leeds filming Emmerdale.”

The couple got together in December 2017, meeting through Anthony's Emmerdale co-star Gemma Atkinson after she appeared on the BBC dancing show.

Now that they're back on, fans can get back to hoping that the duo will become the first real life celeb-pro couple to compete on Strictly.

