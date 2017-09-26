Susanna Reid Slams Piers Mogan's Wacky Relationship Advice On GMB

26 September 2017, 12:37

Piers Morgan gives bad relationship advice

The Good Morning Britain presenter wasn't too pleased with her co-host's relationship tips.

Piers Morgan is known for not holding back. Whether it's politics, celebrities or general news the Good Morning Britain host will probably have a strong opinion about it and we don't know how his co-host Susanna Reid deals with it sometimes.

She's a trooper and often bites her tongue when it comes to some of Piers controversial comments but after Piers' bizarre claim on GMB today she just had to say something.

The 46-year-old presenter seemed baffled when Piers claimed he can predict when a couple are going to split by looking at their body language alone.

Read More: Piers Morgan Just Got Totally Shut Down By Susanna Reid

He bewildered Susanna by insisting that when couples begin to get more passionate in public they're more likely to be heading towards a split.

The conversation come to light when they were discussing Prince Harry's first public appearance with girlfriend Meghan Markle and how the pair were showing a few public displays of affection.

Piers Morgan Gives Some Bizarre Relationship Advice

01:05

According to Piers "When a couple get really tactile, that's when they're going to split up.

"When you go out to dinner with a couple and they're all over each other, really overdoing it, that's when you know [it's over]."

A confused Susanna turned to him and said "I think you need some sort of counselling Piers".

That might be a bit far but we certainly think he needs to rethink a potential career as a relationship guru, especially if he thinks couples that look loved up are really heading towards a break up.

We don't think anyone will pay for that advice Piers, stick to your day job!

Trending on Heart

Cheryl Kimberley Walsh baby

Kimberly Walsh Says Her Friendship With Cheryl Is Stronger Now They're Mothers
Roxy Shahidi

Emmerdale Star Roxy Shahidi Is Expecting Her First Child!

ant and dec

Ant McPartlin Is Back On Twitter, And For One Very Good Reason!
Liz Dawn Coronation Street Actress

Coronation Street Legend Liz Dawn Has Passed Away

More Entertainment

See more More Entertainment

Emma Barton - Emmerdale fire

At Least One 'Emmerdale' Character Dies Next Week!

Corrie Steve McDonald's Embarrassing Blunder

Corrie Fans Left Scratching Their Heads At Steve McDonald's Embarrassing Blunder

Eddie Redmayne

Eddie Redmayne Set To Play Fagin In The New Oliver Film Alongside Adele

sisters, fart, viral video, storyful

These Sisters Arguing Over Who Farted Will Have You In Hysterics

Loose Women Male Stars Nude Campaign

TV's Biggest Hunks Rival Loose Women's Cheeky Body Confidence Campaign