Take That Are Having A TV Reunion And Robbie Williams Could Be Involved!

The boys are getting back together for a performance on Let It Shine!

Gary Barlow's TV talent show Let It Shine hasn't been getting the viewing figure that he might have hoped but he has a sure fire way of boosting them!

The 46-year-old is getting his old bandmates back together for a Take That special reunion during the finale of the show and Robbie Williams is even keen!

A source told The Sun "Robbie seems very keen to get on board, so things are looking good."

They also revealed that "Gary decided not to even ask Jason"...awkward!

Jason Orange has supposedly distanced himself since quitting the band in 2012 and Gary apparently feels that the chances of him joining the band again were 'non-existent'.

This would leave the boys performing as a foursome with Mark Owen and Howard Donald joining Robbie and Gary on the stage.

We hope the plan all works out and we get to see the boys performing together again!