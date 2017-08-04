This ISN'T Jennifer Lopez And The Internet Is Freaking Out

By Hollie Borland, 4th August 2017, 17:13

Janice Garay is a bodybuilder who is sending the internet into a frenzy over her resemblance to Hollywood A-Lister.

You'd be forgiven for thinking that this woman snapped taking photographs of herself in the mirror was Jennifer Lopez aka. Jenny from the block. But you'd be wrong. 

Janice Garay is a bodybuilder who is sending the internet into a frenzy over her resemblance to Hollywood A-Lister, J-Lo. 

There's no denying that Janice is aware of the resemblance - she describes herself as "The Girl Who Is Breakin' The Internet" in her Instagram bio and calls herself Jay From Houston (like Jenny from the Block).

The 28-year-old gym guru from Texas has built up her social media following to around 133,000 on Instagram. 

She's certainly got J-Lo's top-knot and big hoops look on pointe but don't be fooled, she's not still Jenny from the Block. 

