This ISN'T Jennifer Lopez And The Internet Is Freaking Out

Janice Garay is a bodybuilder who is sending the internet into a frenzy over her resemblance to Hollywood A-Lister.

You'd be forgiven for thinking that this woman snapped taking photographs of herself in the mirror was Jennifer Lopez aka. Jenny from the block. But you'd be wrong.

So what you guys are telling me is that everybody has a twin and @jlo happens to be mine??? I'll take it! Do you have a celebrity twin? If so, who is it?! #jlo #jenniferlopez #jennyfromtheblock #jayfromhouston #jlovers #tsrcelebritycostumes A post shared by J A Y F R O M H O U S T O N (@jayfromhouston) onJul 9, 2017 at 11:10pm PDT

There's no denying that Janice is aware of the resemblance - she describes herself as "The Girl Who Is Breakin' The Internet" in her Instagram bio and calls herself Jay From Houston (like Jenny from the Block).

The 28-year-old gym guru from Texas has built up her social media following to around 133,000 on Instagram.

She's certainly got J-Lo's top-knot and big hoops look on pointe but don't be fooled, she's not still Jenny from the Block.