These Celebs Refused To Compete In Strictly Come Dancing For THIS Reason!

These big names have snubbed Strictly because of its infamous curse that has seen some high profile splits.

Strictly Come Dancing is one of the most feel good shows on TV!

With its sparkling outfits, upbeat music and groovy dance moves its the perfect Saturday night pick me up. But under the ballgowns and tuxedos is a darker side to the Strictly life...it's infamous curse!

So it's no surprise to hear that a whole host of celebrities have turned down the opportunity to take part in the show, thanks to its gruelling rehearsal schedule and of course, the curse.

According to The Sun, a whopping 21 stars have snubbed the show including Eastenders star Lacey Turner, 29, ex-Great British Bake Off host Mel Giedroyc, Spandau Ballet singer Martin Kemp and Apprentice star Claude Littner.

A source told the tabloid: “There is now a genuine concern that appearing on the show can negatively impact relationships.”

The 'curse' famously sees many of the celebrity contestants leave their other halves in real life for their Strictly partners or alternatively, the pressures of rehearsing for the demanding show see many couples part ways.

The first contestant to fall victim to the curse was famously newsreader Natasha Kaplinsky who ended up finishing her relationship with Mike Barnard in 2004 to get together with her Strictly partner Brendan Cole.

Picture: BBC

Other contestants who have felt the wrath of the curse since then include Louise Redknapp who split from ex-footballer husband Jamie following rehearsal pressures, Rachel Riley who left her millionaire husband for professional dancer Pasha Kovalev and professional dancers Kevin and Karen Clifton have recently fallen prey too.