This Gogglebox Star Is Leaving The Show For A Job In 10 Downing Street!

He is swapping his sofa for Whitehall has he heads to his new role in government.

If we asked you to guess which Gogglebox face might be one to go into politics, who would you say?

We could imagine Dom Parker as an MP perhaps or even one of the Siddiqui's but what about Josh from the Tapper family?

Well Josh Tapper has recently revealed that he'll be leaving the Gogglebox sofa behind after landing a role at 10 Downing street.

The 20-year-old fended off thousands of applicants for a coveted Civil Service Apprenticeship based at the Cabinet Office.

WATCH! Gogglebox's Chris Reveals Results Of Amazing Hair Transplant Transformation!

A source told The Mirror: “Channel 4 will, of course, keep the door open for him but it’s a really exciting opportunity for him.

"It’s a much coveted job. Josh has already started having meetings within No10.”

But fear not Gogglebox fans, this doesn't mean the Tapper family will be leaving our screens altogether!

Mum Nikki, Dad Jonathan and 17-year-old Amy will still continue to appear on the show with their hilarious TV commentary.

They are said to be super proud of Josh and his new role which will last for up to two years and is said to include administrative support and shadowing ministers, hopefully leading to a more permanent role in government at the end.