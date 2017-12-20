This Strictly Hunk And Towie Star Are Now An Item And Fans Are Shocked!

This unlikely pairing will no doubt make Strictly Come Dancing fans jealous.

TOWIE star Jess Wright is dating Strictly Come Dancing professional, Giovanni Pernice.

The former 'The Only Way is Essex' star has reportedly been secretly hooking up with the 'Strictly Come Dancing' professional for the past month in secret after they met through the brunette beauty's brother Mark Wright who was a former contestant on the show.

Pictures: PA

They were spotted enjoying the West End show Dreamgirls together and an onlooker told The Sun: "Giovanni was in the stalls bar and he bought two drinks, then Jess arrived. She was wearing all black, but it wasn't like she was hiding or anything. Giovanni was taking pictures with fans, but no-one seemed to notice Jess."

"She was really glammed up. It was obvious to everyone it was a date. They were talking really closely, leaning into each other. Their body language looked like they'd known each other for a while. They finished their drinks and went into the show and sat just behind me. They must have stepped out early as I didn't see them at the end."

But it still seems like early days for the couple.

This isn't the first time people have questioned Giovanni's love life after it was rumoured to be growing close to his dance partner Debbie McGee while doing 'Strictly...' this year.

The 59-year-old magician assistant - who was married to Paul Daniels - said: "There's a magic that is happening. The other dancers take the mickey out of us. He really cares, he doesn't just care about me, he cares about everybody. He makes everyone feel special and that what's Paul used to do, and that's what I love about him."

But it sounds like Jess won him over instead!