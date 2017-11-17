This TOWIE Icon Will Star On Take Me Out's Celeb Special With A Difference!

By Alice Westoby

Our favourite Essex girl is about to take centre stage on the dating show.

Gemma Collins and Megan McKenna set to take part in an extra special celebrity episode of ITV's dating show, Take Me Out.

The 'Only Way is Essex' stars have been asked to take part in the all-star instalment of the dating show to celebrate the tenth series, but viewers will be in for an even bigger surprise as, for the first time ever, the ladies will be given the power to choose their dates.

A TV insider told The Sun Online: "It is the tenth series of 'Take Me Out' so we have two special episodes to celebrate.

"We're going to have three famous ladies on the show who are determined to find their dream date, and Gemma and Megan are amongst the names bosses are keen to get. Paddy McGuiness will bring back thirty of his favourite male contestants and give them another chance at finding The One. The programme will also look back at all the love matches Take Me Out has created. Producers wanted to do something fun and exciting to celebrate the tenth series - and hopefully fans will love the two specials."

Fans of blonde bombshell Gemma Collins will be excited to get another dose of the GC on their screens after she has continuously made headlines thanks to her hilarious antics which included recently falling off the stage at an award show.

Gemma's quest for love also comes just week after she was left heartbroken once again when her ex-boyfriend James 'Arg' Argent refused to rekindle their relationship.

#Repost @real_arg (@get_repost) ・・・ #itvgala xxx A post shared by Gemma Collins (@gemmacollins1) onNov 9, 2017 at 11:52am PST

Megan, on the other hand, split from her boyfriend Pete Wicks - who she had been dating for over a year - last month following a series of blazing rows over her music career.

Her recent reality show 'There's Something About Megan' saw the Essex beauty take to America to forge a country music career which ended up landing her the number one spot on iTunes.