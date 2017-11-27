Rumours Of Ant And Joe Swash's Feud Escalate After THIS Awkward Moment!

27 November 2017, 08:04

Tensions grow between Ant and Joe Swash

Fans have noticed a bit of tension between the I'm A Celeb and Extra Camp hosts.

We all know that Ant and Dec are best friend goals but some fans are starting to think the opposite can be said for Ant and Extra Camp host, Joe Swash.

The pair have sparked rumours of a feud after some awkward moments on air have led fans to think theres some tension bubbling behind the scenes.

Comments from fans of the show became so rife that the pair tried to clear things up during Friday's episode of Extra Camp - I'm A Celeb's spin off talk show hosted by Joe Swash, Scarlett Moffatt and Joel Dommett.

Read More: The Highest Paid I'm A Celeb Star Has Been Revealed!

They hugged it out live on TV with Ant saying 'There's no beef, come on Joe come on' before going over to give the presenter a cuddle.

It seemed like they had cleared the air but things took another awkward turn during Saturday night's main I'm A Celeb show in which at the end of the episode Joe promoted Extra Camp by asking viewers to 'come and party' with him.

Ant snapped back 'sounds awful' - awkward!

Maybe it's all an act for the fans of the show but some fans are convinced that there's some animosity between the pair...

Hmmm....let us know what you think!

