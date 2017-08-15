Strictly Come Dancing Fans Are In UPROAR Over This Singer Taking Part

Fans of the show took to Twitter to slate the programme's latest celebrity signing, as they claim the former JLS star is a professional dancer.

The Strictly Come Dancing line-up appears to be shaping up quite nicely but the popular show has been criticised for its latest celebrity signing.

Former JLS star Aston Merrygold is the most recent name to be thrown into the mix but fans have hit out at producers for snapping up someone who already has years of dancing experience.

The 29-year-old was famed for showing off his slick moves during his five-year-stint in the boy band and would even back flip on stage.

What's more, since leaving JLS Aston has served as a judge on series, Got To Dance! where he critiqued a number of wannabes on their choreography.

Taking to Twitter, fans were quick to point out his past experience which they believe gives him a clear advantage over other contestants.

Personally think Aston merrygold going on strictly is a joke... he's a judge on a dance show! #unfairadvantage #Strictly — Danni Fry (@dannifry4) August 14, 2017

How can Aston Merrygold sign up for Strictly?! It's like Gordon Ramsey signing up for Celebrity Masterchef. — Josh Phillips (@ChopperPhillips) August 14, 2017

How is it fair for aston merrygold, a DANCER, to go on strictly come dancing? — Briony (@PeachyHarry_) August 14, 2017

Others decided to humour what they think will be his predictable dance routines.

Down a shot every time Aston Merrygold backflips during a dance in #Strictly. — Sam (@BrilliantlyEvil) August 14, 2017

I guarantee Aston Merrygold does a backflip in week 1 of Strictly — Harv Bhohi (@HarvBhohi) August 14, 2017

Aston appeared to brush off the critics as he took to social media to express his delight at being confirmed for the show. "I’m so happy to be joining Strictly," he said.

"It is such a brilliant show and I’ve followed it for years."

Aston's signing comes after Mollie King and Ruth Langsford were both confirmed.